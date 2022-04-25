HoduSoft showcases innovative Unified Communications Software at CPCE 2022

Denver, USA, 2022-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, the leading Unified Communications software developer exhibited its latest innovations and offerings at the Channel Partner Conference & Expo, 2022. CPCE event is the world’s largest independent channel partner event that took place from April 11-14 at the Venetian, Las Vegas.

Participating in CPCE, HoduSoft had the opportunity to build stronger relationships with its partners and tech industry players in the Unified Communication space. The HoduSoft leadership team was present at the event for face-to-face interaction with the MSP, VARs, executives, tech innovators, and visionaries.

“We are overwhelmed with the response after showcasing our UC products at one of the biggest technology events of the year. Undoubtedly, CPCE is a huge networking platform that brings technology companies from across the world under one roof. Globally, HoduSoft has been recognized as one of the first movers in the field to develop top-notch Unified Communications software. Our approach of building partnership is at the core of our mission to drive shared success,” the company Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, Kartik Khambhati said.

HoduSoft offers modern-age VoIP service software to facilitate communication for businesses of all sizes. The company has been globally recognized for advancing business communication by blending the latest technology to enhance the functionality of VoIP products. The company’s flagship product HoduCC ranks highly among its peers. HoduSoft’s product suite comprises call center software, an enterprise-grade phone system, voice and SMS broadcasting software, and an audio conferencing platform. Every HoduSoft product serves as an effective solution to specific barriers to communication and collaboration, especially for remote teams.

Today, HoduSoft has widened its business network to over 40 countries across 6 continents. Our products have impacted the business landscape of our 250+ customers worldwide. With innovative tech experts in our team, HoduSoft is reshaping the global business communications scenario. So far, HoduSoft has earned its reputation in the field by serving over 75 partners across the globe delivering more than their technology spend.

Channel Partner Conference & Expo,2022 had brought together 6000+ channel partners providing global exposure for all the tech companies. HoduSoft was overjoyed to become a part of this successful event. With more partners enrolling throughout the event, CPCE had been a successful venture for HoduSoft.

To know more about Channel Partner Conference & Expo, 2022, check out this link .

About HoduSoft

HoduSoft is a Unified Communications software company incorporated in 2015 with its headquarters in India.HoduSoft has expertise in building quality software products to facilitate enterprises achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software providers offering world-class communication products for businesses of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets Report attributed HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording software. The HoduSoft product suite includes HoduPBX, HoduBlast, and HoduConf which render customer delight and productivity in remote and hybrid work models.

Source: https://bit.ly/36w3reg