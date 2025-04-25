Applicant Tracking System Market Grows with Rising Demand for Hiring Automation

The global applicant tracking system (ATS) market was valued at USD 2.14 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030. An ATS serves as a digital tool for managing a company’s recruitment and hiring process by collecting and storing candidates’ resumes. It indexes and scans these resumes, storing them in a centralized database and providing recruiters with a streamlined view of job seekers. Companies utilize ATS platforms to improve the efficiency of hiring processes, such as posting job openings on boards or websites, reviewing resumes, and sending interview invitations to suitable candidates.

The rising adoption of automation in recruitment has driven the popularity of ATS platforms across both government bodies and corporations. These systems automate resume screening and job posting across multiple job boards while minimizing manual errors and unconscious bias through natural language processing and data mining. The market is being shaped by technological convergence, particularly through the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud-based solutions, making ATS software more accessible.

For example, in March 2022, Modern Hire—a provider of pre-hire assessments, video interviewing, and ATS solutions—introduced an AI-powered Automated Interview Creator (AIC). This platform enhances the accuracy and relevance of recruitment efforts while promoting ethical hiring practices and a more engaging candidate experience.

Large enterprises are increasingly pursuing acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations with ATS providers to ensure data security and streamline transitions between systems. In October 2021, Infinite Computer Solutions Limited, a business technology service provider, acquired IBM’s talent acquisition suite. This strategic move enables Infinite to offer a SaaS-based recruitment platform that helps clients source top talent and optimize their end-to-end hiring process.

Additionally, in May 2022, Talroo, Inc.—an ATS platform focused on essential workforce hiring—partnered with JobSync LLC, a recruitment technology provider. This partnership enhances Talroo’s ability to submit complete applications directly into the ATS, improving candidate conversion and speeding up response times for recruiters. The result is a more efficient and satisfying experience for both applicants and employers.

Regional Insights

In 2021, North America led the applicant tracking system market, capturing over 40% of global revenue. Countries like the U.S. and Canada are driving growth through widespread adoption of digital transformation strategies. The region continues to invest heavily in advanced technologies to boost operational efficiency and secure a competitive edge.

For instance, in March 2022, U.S.-based recruitment software company iCIMS acquired Candidate.ID, an ATS provider known for its talent lead scoring capabilities. This acquisition is expected to help iCIMS broaden its customer base and scale its presence in the U.S. market.

Key Players in the Global ATS Market:

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

iCIMS

Oracle

PeopleFluent

Cornerstone

Workday

Bullhorn, Inc.

UKG Inc.

ADP, Inc.

SAP

