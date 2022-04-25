CDE Asia showcases Advanced Mineral Beneficiation Platform, Oremax, at IME 2022

Rajarhat, Kolkata, 2022-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ — CDE Asia recently participated in the 9th International Mining, Equipment, Minerals and Metals Exhibition (IME) held at Eco Park in Rajarhat, Kolkata from 4th to 7th April 2022. IME is an ideal platform to display and launch machinery, products, new initiatives and technologies, as well as to establish strong business alliances and develop and renew regional and international business contacts.

Being the second-largest producer of crude steel, India has emerged as one of the most successful economies in the world in fulfilling domestic as well as international demands for iron and steel. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the production of steel is projected to increase by 18%, and reach 120 million tonnes in FY22. This growth has been rising demand because of which the government has taken initiatives to auction new mines and revive the idle ones.

CDE Asia is involved with addressing the needs of the Iron & Steel industry through its advanced wet screening solutions that beneficiates low and medium-grade iron ore and helps improve both the production process and the final product quality.

The advanced Oremax wet screening technology reduces contaminants from ore/mineral surface which in turn reduces coal consumption, increases the campaign life of the kiln, reduces raw material costs and delivers significant efficiencies to overall plant operations. Moreover, it can adapt to the varying nature of the feed material and improve output quality by considerably increasing the Fe value.

Mr. Prasun Dutta, Sector Head (Mineral Processing), CDE Asia, said, “IME 2022 was a great opportunity to interact and exchange knowledge with some of the biggest mining as well as iron and steel manufacturers. Our patented wet screening technology attracted many visitors who showed interest in exploring our solutions. The production of steel and the country’s steel exports are projected to increase significantly and we are excited to offer our technology solutions to augment this leap.”

CDE Asia is investing substantially in intensive R&D operations to enhance its mineral washing technology for silica sand, limestone and bauxite ore beneficiation. We will be securing samples from interested clients to test them in our DSIR-approved laboratory and come up with the best possible solution for their mineral processing needs. This is expected to increase the life of mines by making low-grade ores/dumps amenable for industrial use.

We are grateful to the organizers for offering us a wonderful platform to interact with key business prospects and partners and the opportunity to showcase our latest mineral processing solutions. We hope our participation has added value to the collective vision of building a smarter, sustainable future for our country.

