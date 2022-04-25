Lucintel Forecasts Laser Tracker Market to grow at a CAGR of 11% to 13% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the laser tracker market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% to 13% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing need for quality control & inspection, alignment, reverse engineering, and calibration across industries.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in laser tracker market by component (hardware, software, and services), application (quality control & inspection, alignment, calibration and reverse engineering), end use industry (defense and aerospace, transportation, architecture and construction, energy and power, general manufacturing, automotive), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Quality control & inspection market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the laser tracker market is segmented into quality control & inspection, alignment, calibration and reverse engineering. Lucintel forecasts that the quality control & inspection market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing adoption of this technology by various manufacturing companies to strengthen their quality control.

“Within the laser tracker market, the automotive segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the use of laser trackers for inspection and products as well as critical equipment manufacturing in the automotive sector.

“Europe will dominate the laser tracker market in near future”

Europe will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and increasing adoption of new technologies across different end use industry verticals.

Major players of laser tracker market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Brunson Instrument Company, Faro, On-Trak Photonics Inc., Variation Reduction Solutions, Inc., API, Hexagon, PLX Inc., VMT GmbH, Hubbs Machine and Manufacturing Inc., and SGS. are among the major laser tracker providers.

