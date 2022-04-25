Lucintel Forecasts Medical Textile Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4%-6%

According to the recent study the medical textile market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4%-6% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by recent outbreak of viruses such as influenza and Covid-19, increasing number of accidents and surgeries, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing geriatric population.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in medical textile market by fabric type (non-woven, knitted, woven, and others), application (implantable textile (artificial ligaments, vascular grafts, and extra corporeal device), non-implantable textile (plaster, gauze, wadding, compression bandage, elastic bandage, wound dressing, and others), hygiene products, and healthcare products), end use (hospitals and clinics & others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/medical-textile-market.aspx

“Non-woven market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on fabric type, the medical textile market is segmented into non-woven, knitted, woven, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the non-woven market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to low cost and easy disposability.

“Within the forensic technology market, the implantable textile segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the implantable textile segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as coronary heart diseases, cholesterol, and hypertension.

“North America will dominate the medical textile market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing awareness related to new technologies for wound care, and growing geriatric population in the region.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/medical-textile-market.aspx

Major players of medical textile market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Asahi Kasei, Cardinal Health, Freudenberg, Getinge, Kimberly-Clark, Schouw, ATEX Technologies, Bally Ribbon Mills, Vestagen Technical Textiles, and Bluestar Silicones are among the major medical textile providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/medical-textile-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com