Lucintel Forecasts Non-Volatile Memory Express Market to grow at a CAGR of 24% to 26% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the non-volatile memory express market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24% to 26% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing adoption of NVMe technologies in SSDs, servers, and storage appliances and rise in demand for NVMe for data generation and storage application.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in non-volatile memory express market by product type (SSDs, adapters, all-flash array, servers, and others), communication standard (ethernet, fiber channel, infiniband), deployment type (on-premise, remote, and hybrid), end use industry (BFSI, telecommunication, healthcare, energy, governments, education & research, media & entertainment, business & consulting, consumer goods & retails, and manufacturing), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Solid-state drives market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the non-volatile memory express market is segmented into SSDs, adapters, all-flash array, servers, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the solid-state drives market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for storage solutions in various industries.

“Within the non-volatile memory express market, the hybrid deployment segment is expected to remain the largest deployment type”

Based on deployment type the hybrid deployment segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing need to keep a backup of the crucial data in case any mishap happens on the premise.

“North America will dominate the non-volatile memory express market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region in the forecast period due to increasing demand for advanced data storage technologies and increasing interest of leading data storage companies, such as Dell, NetApp, HPE, Hitachi, Western Digital, and Intel.

Major players of non-volatile memory express market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Western Digital Corporation, Intel Corporation, Dell EM, Microchip Technology, Toshiba Corporation, Broadcom Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are among the major non-volatile memory express providers.

