Premier Pallet Offers Pallet Recycling and Reconditioning Services

And in these local markets, Premier Pallet remains at the top of its game, providing quality recycling and reconditioning services to help clients address their packaging needs while keeping costs low and advocating sustainability.

Premier Services

Premier Pallet has 30-year experience recycling and reconditioning wood and plastic pallets in Chichester and Portsmouth.

They employ advanced techniques to repurpose used pallets and, in effect, eliminate pallet waste that goes into landfills (pallets are 100% recyclable). Around the world, did you know that discarded pallets take a huge space in landfills around the world? They end up contributing to a significant amount of carbon footprint in the landfills’ immediate environment.

Premier Pallet’s comprehensively trained workers also clean, repair, and repaint pallets to extend their lifespan. But whether it’s recycling or reconditioning, they are committed to helping minimise the environmental impact brought forth by simply throwing pallets away when they can be used again and again.

The Perks Of Recycled And Reconditioned Pallets

Apart from the eco-friendliness that recycled and reconditioned pallets offer, your business can experience these benefits when you avail of Premier Pallet’s services:

Cost-effectiveness. Instead of continuously buying new pallets, recycling and reconditioning them is way more affordable. To be exact, you can save as much as 60%. Whether you have a modest or high demand for pallets, this is a benefit you want to have. You can also save money in the long run by avoiding paying for the consequences of pallet price fluctuations.

Design flexibility. Repurposing or repairing pallets doesn’t mean that you can’t breathe new life into them. When you enlist the services of a pallet pro, you can ask your “new” pallets to be customised to fit your branding and warehouse environment.

Enhanced safety in your workplace. Damaged wooden pallets are considered a fire hazard. The sharp portions of broken pallets can also cause injury to your workers. By repairing and refurbishing pallets, you can already promote a better and safer work environment for your people.

Better image for your brand. By undertaking pallet recycling and reconditiong efforts, you’re showing your commitment to helping lower your business’ carbon footprint. And as you enhance safety in your workplace, you can subsequently boost your employees’ morale and productivity. All these contribute to enhancing your brand’s image.

Get The Best Recycled And Reconditioned Pallets In Portsmouth and Chichester

Backed by more than 30 years of experience, Premier Pallet is here to provide your business with top-quality pallet recycling and reconditioning services. Having served many small businesses and large industrial companies, they know the best practices in this field. They use this to recycle and recondition pallets that meet your needs — at the lowest possible cost. Their processes and their final products comply with industry standards and regulations.

Want to have your pallets in Chichester and Portsmouth recycled or reconditioned? Learn more about them at https://www.premierpallet.co.uk. You may also contact them at premierpallets@aol.com or 0800 083 8665.