The System Integration Market To Be Driven By The Non-Stoical Approach

5G deployment is estimated to create noteworthy demand for operations and business support systems, consequently boosting the growth of the global system integration market. 5G technology is aimed at encompassing on-demand data services, intelligent systems and ultra-high-speeds. Transition towards 5G technology will demand considerable transformation of connectivity, user interfaces, operations, and infrastructure. Therefore, commercialization of 5G technology is estimated to create a huge demand for well-structured operations and business support systems with improved analytical, orchestration, and automation capabilities.

The global system integration market is projected to expand at a CAGR of almost 9%, and reach a market size worth more than US$ 1.2 trillion by 2030. This steady growth can be attributed to the high adoption of system integration systems among end users operating in IT and telecom, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and government and defense industry verticals.

Key Takeaways from System Integration Market Study

The market in Europe was the most dominant in 2019 in terms of value for system integration solutions and services.

in terms of value for system integration solutions and services. In the near future, the market in Latin America is expected to be one of the key markets for sustainable revenue generation from system integration solution and services deployments.

End users operating in the IT and telecom industry are key contributors to the growth of the global system integration market. The industry is estimated to generate the highest incremental opportunity during the forecast period.

Large enterprises are the primary contributors to the growth of the global market. However, SMEs are estimated to record a faster rate of system integration adoption over the next ten years.

“Advancements in business operation monitoring and management systems are revolutionizing all industry verticals, in both, developed and developing nations. Technology providers have started making huge investments in Southeast Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa regional markets in order to keep up with the rising demand for efficient business management systems,” says a PMR analyst.

Focus of Key Market Players on Technological Innovation

Some of the key players operating in the global system integration market are Accenture, Capgemini, IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cognizant, Fujitsu Limited, DXC Technology, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro Limited, Deloitte, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra Limited. These market participants captured approximately 72% of the global system integration market in 2019. Some of the key strategies incorporated by vendors leading the global system integration market are:

Gaining technological expertise and enhancing market attractiveness by acquiring and merging with other key participants

Launching innovative solutions to improve portfolio of customer relationship management software and applications

Harnessing next-generation automation technologies in order to sustain in the competitive business environment

What Does the Future Hold?

Rising demand for networking and network management solutions and services is being observed with increasing demand for Big Data analytics, machine-to-machine technology, and virtualization features among global industry verticals. System integration solution and service providers are making huge investments to develop their advanced operations and business support system portfolios, aimed at catering to system integration demand being generated, owing to rising requirement of such technologies.

Additionally, telecom service providers are moving toward cloud deployment, Network Function Virtualization (NFV), and Software-defined Networking (SDN) technologies in order to monitor and manage critical operations and enable operators to compete in different end-use segments. Adoption of such trending and upcoming technologies is estimated to offer highly lucrative opportunities for revenue generation in the global system integration market during the forecast period.

