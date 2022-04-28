A1 Mortgage Offers VA Home Loans in Missouri

Missouri, USA, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — VA home loans in Missouri are helping our veterans to live the American dream. The Veterans Affairs (VA) Loan program is the most powerful home loan option for eligible veterans, service members, and surviving spouses. VA loans in Missouri are available at A1 Mortgage.

To be eligible for a Missouri VA loan, you must be a VA-eligible borrower. This includes active-duty service members, veterans, reservists, National Guard members, and certain surviving spouses. You’ll also require to obtain a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) from the VA to prove your eligibility. Once you have your COE, you’re ready to start the VA loan process.

Loan Limits Requirement

VA loan limits in Missouri are set by the VA and are based on the median home price in your county. A1 Mortgage offers loans upto $1,000,000 for terms upto 30 years.

Credit Score Requirements

A credit score is not required for a VA loan in Missouri. However, lenders will typically require a 620 credit score or higher. If your credit score is below a 620, you may still be eligible for a VA loan with compensating factors.

Down Payment Requirements

One of the biggest benefits of VA loans is that they offer 100% financing, which means VA borrowers can buy a home with no down payment. In addition, VA loans Missouri also don’t require any private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A1 Mortgage is proud to offer VA loans in Missouri to help our veterans purchase the home of their dreams. Contact us today to learn more about VA loans and how we can help you.