AnodynePay Helps Healthcare Practices Boost Revenue with Patient Pay Services

DALLAS, TX, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — AnodynePay is strengthening its position as a leader in medical billing automation. All its clients reported a significant increase in their revenue using Patient Pay Services.

 

“Our services allow patients to pay their medical bills digitally at their convenience. Patients can check their statements and settle dues online anytime. This boosts collection rates while reducing the time and effort private clinics and hospitals waste on manual billing and payment methods,” explains Thomas John, CEO of Plutus Health Inc., the organization behind AnodynePay.

 

Since its launch, AnodynePay’s Patient Pay services have continued receiving acclaim for shortening the medical billing and collection process from 45 days to just 2 days. This translates to substantial cost savings in all types of healthcare settings.

 

Apart from paying online, patients can also use the AnodynePay’s Patient Portal to save their card information, set automatic payment for recurring bills, and choose payment plans based on their requirements. They can also check their statement history for better transparency.

 

AnodynePay even provides chat support so that patients can communicate with their healthcare provider and resolve any questions immediately. This encourages prompt payments and allows faster collection.

 

“Our Patient Pay services take the burden of billing and collections off our client’s shoulders so they can focus on what they do best—delivering the best healthcare services to their patients,” John adds.

 

Patient Pay is just one facet of the 360-degree medical billing solutions offered by AnodynePay. It provides many more services that can be easily integrated  with existing software to prevent errors and data loss. Practices looking to improve collections while improving the overall patient experience can explore more features and book a demo at www.anodynesimplepay.com.

