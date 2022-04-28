National Store LLC introducedCANON RF 16MM F2.8 STM Lenses

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — National Store LLC is the bulk supplier of Canon Camera products in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They provide wholesale prices for other famous brands, such as Sandisk, D link, Philips, Crownline, etc., in UAE at budget prices. They have now introduced Canon lenses, the best Digital Image Solutions provider, Canon RF 16MM F2.8 STM Lenses. They are ultrawide and cover all the details of the image to full impact, and are light and compact.

Canon RF 16MM F2.8 STM Lenses gives attention to every detail of the image/object that it captures and gives it a professional look. It can be used best for Vlogging, Content creators, Architecture, Landscapes, Trekking etc. Its 16MM lens makes easy it to capture clear and crisp ultra-wide images.

Let us see some exciting features of the Canon RF 16MM F2.8 STM Lenses:

STM Motor enables you the stunning kook for your Video and offers good focusing and smoothness.

It has a fast f/2.8 aperture which delivers smooth and soft bokeh, which will be great for Landscapes to capture images.

Its Colour rendition is good, with nine lens elements in seven groups with a single PMo aspheric lens.

It weighs only 165g and measures just 40.1mmin length, and it has an aspherical lens which provides excellent image quality.

Its minimum focus distance is 0.13 m (5.1″) and has 43 mm filter thread.

It has a maximum magnification of 0.26x and has a Nano USM for high-speed and smooth AF.

If you are looking for a canon camera in UAE, then National store LLC is the place to go!

For more information, visit the website: http://nationalstore.ae/. You can also call on+ 971 4 353 5365 or send your queries to info@nationalstore.ae!

About The Author:

National Store LLC is a prominent electronics distributor and supplier of Canon, Moser, Wiko, SanDisk, and other electronic brands in the UAE industry. Their highly qualified staff deliver the most reliable services topped with the highest quality and standards. They are dedicated to always offering their customers the best quality products and services.

