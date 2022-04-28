OneScreen.ai Celebrates 100th Episode of OOH Insider with Special Guest, CEO of Wrapify

https://www.onescreen.ai/blog/100th-episode-of-ooh-insider

BOSTON, USA, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — OneScreen.ai, the marketplace provider for buying and selling out-of-home (OOH) advertising, is celebrating its continued support of the OOH Insider show as host Tim Rowe welcomes back his first-ever guest, James Heller, CEO and co-founder of Wrapify, the performance-driven ad tech platform for brands, for the 100th episode. The loudest voice in out-of-home and first podcast to reach 100 episodes in the industry, OOH Insider has been hosted by Tim Rowe, Chief Strategist at OneScreen.ai, since it launched in 2019. The 100th episode highlights the power of OOH advertising and how it makes digital campaigns more impactful.

“This milestone is reflective of the supportive community that I am grateful to be a part of as well as all the amazing guests I have been honored to host over the past two and half years,” said Tim Rowe. “Thank you to all those who have made this show possible from episode 001 to episode 100, including the expert guests and behind-the-scenes teams, as well as the continued support from OneScreen.ai. Democratizing the out-of-home industry once and for all is a shared mission and being powered by OneScreen.ai enables media companies and brands alike to do that at scale, so I am very proud to be a part of that mission.”

OOH Insider provides tips, tricks, and insider insights to educate on how OOH advertising works, as well as its effectiveness and brands’ increasing ability to hyper-target audiences out in the real world.

While brands struggle to stand out in digital marketing channels like paid social and paid search, OOH advertising is the only traditional ad medium still growing. Today’s possibilities in OOH are endless and include everything from mobile billboards on LED trucks and wrapped ice cream trucks to branded pizza boxes and waterway advertising.

“OOH Insider has evolved into a powerful tool to develop relationships, uncover opportunities, and educate marketers on OOH’s ability to grow brands to advance this industry that has so much untapped potential,” said Sam Mallikarjunan, co-founder and CEO of OneScreen.ai and guest of OOH Insider in 2020. “Congratulations to Tim Rowe and all those who have powered OOH Insider. I can’t wait to see what you accomplish in the next 100 episodes and beyond.”

OOH Insider has welcomed CEOs, company founders, and expert guests from Inc. 5000 companies to scrappy startups, ranging from some of the top social media, billboard advertising, digital marketing, digital out-of-home, and rideshare advertising companies. Some of the most popular episodes include discussions with Neil Sweeney, founder and CEO of Reklaim; Joe Quattrone, Head of Education and Head of Sasha West at The Sasha Group; Glenn Hopper, CFO at Sandline and Author of Deep Finance: Corporate Finance in the Information Age; and Brooke Ermogenis, founder and Head of Insight at doohx.

This year, OOH Insider has earned various awards, including an AVA Digital Gold Award, MUSE Award, Hermes Creative Award, and NYX Marcom Award. The podcast was also named a finalist in the 11th Annual Killer Content Awards by Demand Gen Report.

About OneScreen.ai, Inc.

OneScreen.ai is accelerating the growth of real-world advertising by making it easier to buy and sell out-of-home (OOH) ads – from billboards, blimps, and buses to wrapped cars and connected TVs in bars and restaurants. OOH advertising is the only traditional ad medium still growing, and OneScreen.ai is making the entire industry more streamlined and connected with one centralized space for marketers to buy, deploy, and measure OOH advertising and for media owners to sell, manage, and invoice their inventory. Founded by former executives and alumni from Google, HubSpot, and Wayfair, OneScreen.ai earned a Great Place to Work Certification in 2022. To learn more, visit www.onescreen.ai and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

