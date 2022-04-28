QuarkXPress 2022 to IDML on macOS! Open in Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Affinity Publisher, QXP 2017

Santa Ana, United States of America, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Markzware, Inc., a leading software developer for the printing, publishing, and graphic design industries, worldwide, announced the release of QXPMarkz 2022 Mac, part of Markzware’s new Markz-Line, which offers you the ability to convert QuarkXPress 2022, on the macOS platform. The Windows version, QXPMarkz SE, also has QuarkXPress 2022 support.

This affordable stand-alone desktop application allows you to convert QuarkXPress files directly to IDML. It will also open your QuarkXPress 2022 documents in Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Affinity Publisher, and previous QuarkXPress versions (QXP 2017 and later), without the need for the QuarkXPress application. Users also have the option to export text from QuarkXPress page layouts and save it as plain text, RTF or HTML. Content can even be exported as PDF, PNG, JPEG, TIFF, and GIF.

Markzware customer, Ferdinand Rusch, expresses the value he receives from QXPMarkz: “Great tool to very quickly and very easily transform a QuarkXPress document into an InDesign document. And then I can get back to work in InDesign. It works quickly and I use it as a grateful tool.”

QXPMarkz Pricing, Availability, and System Requirements

1. Annual Subscription.

2. Perpetual License.

* Perpetual Upgrade.

3. A limited freebie version (which is for QuarkXPress previews only).

QXPMarkz can be purchased through the QXPMarkz page at https://markzware.com/products/qxpmarkz/ or through authorized Resellers. Pricing is $199 for a 12-month Subscription (with free updates within that term), $299 for a Perpetual license, and $239 for a Perpetual Upgrade. System requirements include macOS 10.12 or newer, 4GB of RAM. If you are a Windows user, QXPMarkz SE for Windows also has QuarkXPress 2022 and Adobe InDesign 2022 support and you can also purchase on the QXPMarkz SE page at https://markzware.com/products/qxpmarkz_se/#purchase .

About Markzware, Inc.

Markzware, Inc., a privately-held company based in Dayton, Nevada, is the leading software publisher providing solutions for document previewing, data conversion and print quality control. Markzware supports major graphic software layout applications used by printers, publishers, and graphic arts professionals, worldwide.