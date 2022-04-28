Large Abstract Painting by Paul Jenkins (American, 1923-2012) will Headline Antiques & Modern’s May 7th Online Auction

West Palm Beach, FL, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — A large Abstract Expressionist acrylic on canvas painting by the acclaimed American artist Paul Jenkins (1923-2012) is the expected headliner in a Fine Artwork, Estate Jewelry & Decorative Arts auction planned for Saturday, May 7th, by Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery. The online-only auction, at 1 pm Eastern time, is packed with 510 quality lots.

With a pre-sale estimate of $30,000-$40,000, the Jenkins painting, titled Phenomena North West Spinner (1975), measures 50 inches by 60 inches (canvas, less frame) and is signed lower left and signed, titled and dated to verso. It is a fine example of Jenkins’ work, employing the artist’s chance-based painting technique, one that pioneered new approaches to Abstract Expressionism.

Jenkins typically avoided paintbrushes altogether. He made his vibrant compositions by pouring paint directly onto the canvas, then tilting it so the paint dripped, bled and pooled into fluid washes that resembled ceramic glazes. His paintings are highly prized by collectors today and his work can be found in the Smithsonian, Guggenheim, Tate and Whitney museums, among others.

The rest of the catalog features fine original artwork, over one hundred lots of 14kt and 18kt gold estate jewelry, art glass, sterling silver, bronze and Chinese works, and a large collection of 20th century prints by various notable artists, to include Roy Lichtenstein, Leroy Neiman, Victor Vasarely, Friedensreich Hundertwasser, Charles Hinman, Adja Yunkers and Jack Sonenburg.

Lots 156-160 are unique and colorful ceramic tile mosaics (one tile per lot) from the French street exhibition The Invasion of Paris, attributed to the artist known as Invader (French, b. 1969). The tiles, which range in size from 8 ½ inches by 6 ¼ inches to 11 ½ inches by 7 inches, were affixed to various walls on busy Paris streets between 1998 and 2002. All were taken down 2015-2016. They carry pre-sale estimates from $6,000-$8,000 to $15,000-$20,000 each. The tiles were listed in the artist’s book The Invasion of Paris 1.0, as well as the Flashinvader app.

A color screenprint by Pop Art icon Andy Warhol (American, 1928-1987), depicting a pink cow on yellow ground, is expected to bring $8,000-$12,000. The 46 ½ inch by 29 ¼ inch print is signed in black marker lower right and marked “Andy Warhol, June 13, 1971” to left margin.

The silver category features two tantalizing lots. One is a 112-piece set of Georg Jensen sterling silver flatware in the Acorn pattern, a complete service for twelve, with a nine-piece place setting plus four additional pieces. It has a total sterling weight of 132.7 troy oz. (est. $6,000-$8,000).

The other is a six-piece Camusso sterling silver tea set, including a kettle with warming stand, a teapot, coffee pot, creamer, covered sugar and waste bowl. Each piece is marked “Camusso, Plata Esterlina, 925, Industria Peruana. The total weight is 149.3 oz. troy (est. $3,000-$4,000).

Lot 1 is a 105-piece Spode English porcelain service for 17 in the Stafford Flowers pattern with a six-piece place setting. The dinner plates are 11 inches each in diameter. Each piece is marked to the underside. The gravy underplate is Golden Valley; all of the other pieces are Stafford Flowers (est. $6,000-$8,000).

An acrylic on canvas painting with aluminum rods and string comprising three panels by the British/American artist Richard Smith (1931-2016), titled Figure 7, is impressive at 75 inches by 58 inches (excluding strings). It’s artist signed and dated 1986 to verso (est. $6,000-$8,000).

A polychrome and lacquered wood and metal sculpture by Daniel Meyer (American, b. 1945), titled The Trumpeter, depicting an abstract male torso playing a trumpet, should realize $2,500-$3,000. The 36-inch-tall sculpture (with 35-inch matching wood pedestal) is signed and titled.

An oil on Masonite painting by Philip Reisman (American, 1904-1992), titled Hotel Taft Grill (aka the Taft Hotel in New York City) is signed lower right and dated 1943. It’s also signed and titled to verso. The work measures 47 ¼ inches by 23 ¾ inches, less frame (est. $1,600-$2,000).

A three-piece, 19th century Tiffany & Company dore bronze clock and garniture set, consisting of a Tiffany bronze and white marble clock mounted with two cherubs and flowers, accompanied by a pair of matching urns decorated with cherub masks, paw feet and flame finial, carries an estimate of $1,500-$2,000. The urns are 11 ½ inches tall; the clock includes a pendulum and key.

A colored pencil drawing on paper of a lion by Lindsay B. Scott (Calif./New Zealand, b. 1955), titled Distant Thunder (1991), is expected to finish at $1,000-$1,500. The work is signed and dated lower right, measures 11 ¼ inches by 9 ¼ inches and holds a Waterhouse Gallery label.

The full catalog may be viewed now by visiting www.antiquesmodern.com. Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. A limited preview will be held by appointment only on Friday, May 6th, from 11 am to 5 pm Eastern time, in the Antiques Modern gallery at 811A Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach.

To learn more about Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery and the Saturday, May 7th auction, please visit www.antiquesmodern.com.