Manufacturers to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Prospects in the Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market

Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor market: Introduction

An automotive wheel speed sensor plays a prominent role in day-to-day operations of several wheel on-board systems. The main function of the sensor is to measure the speed of the wheel on tooted wheel or the magnetic encoder seal positioned on the bearing.

The recent advancements achieved in technologies in vehicles has enabled the use of automotive speed sensors for transmitting data to various systems which are responsible for controlling various vehicle dynamics as well as an extensive range of supplementary purposes.

Automotive wheel speed sensors are also referred to as ABS speed sensors as they observe the speed of a vehicle from its tone wheel. An automotive speed sensor transmits speed readings to an Electronic Control Unit (ECU) which takes appropriate decisions regarding break pressure adjustments during critical situations.

Ensuring driver and road safety is one of the prominent challenges at present and it is estimated to stay a challenge in future as well. One of the main reasons for several road accidents is the slow reaction of the driver while responding to accidental situation while driving at a higher speed.

High-tech automotive wireless electronics is capable of automating many driving features which reduce significant human errors and improve vehicle safety. The Automotive wheel speed sensor has been one of the key developments in this area and is a step forward in increasing driving comfort, automating driving and ensuring crash prevention.

Automotive wheel speed sensors are used to enhance various driving features which give better control to drivers in hazardous accidental situations by warning the driver, especially in case of over speeding. Automotive wheel speed sensors find various applications in systems, such as for warning and mitigation, vulnerable road user detection, lane change assistance and rear cross-traffic alerts.

They are also used in lane departure warning systems. Driver assistance systems which are equipped with wheel speed sensors are already in great demand in many passenger vehicles in the global market.