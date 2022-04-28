Growing Use Adoption To Fuel Sales of Vibration Motors Market During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : FactMR

The global vibration motor market is estimated at USD 6.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 24.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2022-2032.

Report Attribute Details
Market size value in 2021A USD 6.2 Billion
Market estimated value in 2022E USD 6.5 Billion

Global Vibration Motor Market Segments

  • By Product Type :

    • Eccentric Rotating Mass
    • Brushed Coin
    • Brushless Coin
    • PCB Mounted
    • Linear Resonant Actuators
    • Encapsulated

  • By Application :

    • Consumer Electronics
    • Industrial Handheld Tools or Equipment
    • Medical Applications
    • Others

  • By Motor Type :

    • AC Motor
    • DC Motor

  • By Voltage Rating :

    • Less than 1.5 V
    • 1.5 V – 2 V
    • Above 2 V

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

Competition Tracking

Fact.MR’s report has identified key participants contributing to expansion of the global vibration motors market, which include

  • Nidec Corporation
  • Fimec Motor
  • Denso
  • Yaskawa
  • Mabuchi
  • Shanbo Motor
  • Mitsuba
  • Asmo
  • LG Innotek
  • Sinano

