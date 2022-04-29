Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters Market Is Anticipated To Progress At An Impressive CAGR Of 18% Over The Next Ten Years

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter Market Analysis by Indication (Coronary Artery Disease Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters, Peripheral Vascular Disease Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), by Raw Material (Polyurethane Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters, Nylon Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters) & Regional Forecast, 2021-2031

The global market for drug eluting balloon catheters is anticipated to progress at an impressive CAGR of 18% over the next ten years. This analysis has been performed by skilled analysts at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, also reveals that demand for drug eluting balloon catheters comprises 20% share in the overall balloon catheters market at present. As per the study, the global drug eluting balloon catheter market is expected to be worth US$ 5.2 Bn by the end of 2031, with coronary artery disease drug eluting balloon catherization holding a mammoth 80% market share.

Prominent Key players of the Drug eluting balloon catheters market survey report:

Cardionovum GmbH

Cook Medical INC

Cordis Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd

Jotech GmbH

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

MaKey Segments of Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter Industry Surveyrket Taxonomy

By Indication: Coronary Artery Disease Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters Peripheral Vascular Disease Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters

By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

By Raw Material: Polyurethane Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters Nylon Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters Others



