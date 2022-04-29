Major Depressive Disorder Market To See An Everlasting Growth Amidst Innovative Elegance

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The Major Depressive Disorder Market is expected to grow at an unstoppable rate In Upcoming Years.

Major depressive disorder, also known as major depression and clinical depression, is a mental disorder characterized by loss of interest and pleasure in enjoyable environment. People are affected in different ways by major depression.

Some people have trouble sleeping, feel agitated and irritable, and have sudden weight loss. Moreover, they can have other mental and physical symptoms such as fatigue, memory loss, feeling of hopelessness, body aches, headaches, and thoughts of suicide.

Major depressive disorder can affect people in any stage of life. In adults, major depressive disorder is most common in those who are 25-44 years of age. Within an entire lifetime, major depression affects 10% – 25% of women and 5% – 12% of men.

It is estimated that 10% – 25% of people who develop major depressive disorder are previously diagnosed with dysthymia (dysthymic disorder), a form of depression. Some people may suffer from dysthymia and major depressive disorder at the same time. The presence of both conditions at the same time is known as double depression.

The development of major depressive disorder may be related to certain medical conditions. Approximately 20% – 25% of people who have cancer, diabetes, stroke, and myocardial infarctions are likely to develop major depressive disorder.

The global major depressive disorder market is categorized based on various types of therapeutic drugs used to manage this medical condition. Based on type of therapeutic drug, the report covers selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, antidepressants, and antipsychotics.

Major brands of selective serotonin-reuptake inhibitors include Lexapro (Escitalopram), Viibryd (Vilazodone), Effexor (Venlafaxine), Cymbalta (Duloxetine), Pristiq (Desvenlafaxine), Fetzima (Levomilnacipran), and Savella (Milnacipran).

Antidepressants, such as Noradrenaline, Specific Serotonergic Antidepressants, Norepinephrine-Dopamine Reuptake Inhibitors, Tricyclic Antidepressants, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, and Brintellix (Vortioxetine), are commonly used in the management of major depressive disorder. Major brands of antipsychotics include Abilify (Aripiprazole) and Seroquel XR (Quetiapine).

In terms of geography, North America dominates the global major depressive disorder market due to increased awareness about various depression conditions in the region. The U.S. represents the largest market for major depressive disorder in North America, followed by Canada. In Europe, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, and Spain account for a major share of the major depressive disorder market. This market in Asia is expected to expand at a significant rate over the next five years.

This is due to various companies setting up manufacturing facilities in the region. Moreover, increasing awareness about various depression episodes and rise in geriatric population are also driving the growth of the market in the region. India, China, and Japan are expected to be the fastest growing major depressive disorder markets in Asia.

In recent times, increased demand for therapeutic products for the treatment of this medical condition is a key driver for the global major depressive disorder market. Increased investments in R&D in the pharmaceutical sector and introduction of innovative drugs have also fueled the growth of this market.

The ongoing development of drugs with properties, such as improved safety and high patient compliance, are also supporting the growth of the global major depressive disorder market. Therapies, such as biological therapy, meditation, and physiotherapy, have immense potential to spur the growth of this market.

However, stringent regulations imposed by various governments hamper the growth of global major depressive disorder market. Moreover, the patent expiries of some blockbuster drugs (drugs that have an annual sale of USD 1.0 million and above) and risk of complications and side-effects associated with antidepressants have hindered the growth of the market.

Increasing mergers and acquisitions of drug manufacturing companies and rapid product launches are some of the major trends in the global major depressive disorder market.

The major companies operating in this market are H. Lundbeck A/S, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Alkermes, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Naurex, Euthymics Bioscience, Inc., e-Therapeutics plc, Eli Lilly and Company, and Pfizer Inc.

