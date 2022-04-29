Companies In Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Expedite Product Innovations To Stay At Forefront In Market: FactMR

Rockville, United States , 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ — The global crop protection chemicals market is expected to surpass US$ 122 Bn by 2031, as per Fact.MR. Rising emphasis on increasing the crop output to counter food security is estimated to propel the demand for crop protection chemicals. On account of this, sales of crop protection chemicals are projected to grow by 5.3% CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2031 in comparison to 4.3% CAGR registered between 2016 and 2020. Plant pests, weed, and diseases have become more common due to the change in environmental circumstances. Hence, modern farmers are extensively adopting crop protection chemicals such as herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to increase agricultural yield by safeguarding crops against pests and weeds. Driven by this, demand for crop protection chemicals is anticipated to increase by 1.6x over the coming decade.

Also, growing investments and the introduction of subsidies by the government to increase the overall agricultural output will boost the market. These subsidies are intended to facilitate agricultural production and address surging demand for food in Brazil, India, the U.S., and China. In terms of source, bio-based crop protection chemicals are expected to register the fastest growth. Expansion of this category is attributed to the increasing commercialization of bio-based chemicals derived from plants, bacteria, minerals and animal sources and increasing awareness regarding the ill effects of using synthetic chemicals on arable land.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6992

More Valuable Insights on Crop Protection Chemicals Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global crop protection chemicals market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in crop protection chemicals market with detailed segmentation:

By Crop Grains & Cereals Pulses and Oilseeds Fruits and Vegetables Others (Plantation Crops, etc.)

By Produce Herbicides Insecticides Fungicides Others (Rodenticides, etc.)

By Source Synthetic Crop Protection Chemicals Bio-based Crop Protection Chemicals

By Form Liquid Crop Protection Chemicals Solid Crop Protection Chemicals

By Mode of Application Foliar Seed Treatment Soil Treatment



To learn more about Crop Protection Chemicals Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=6992

Key Takeaways from the Crop Protection Chemicals Market Study

Driven by the increasing adoption of bio-based crop protection chemicals across the U.S., the North America market is likely to account for more than one-fifth of global sales in 2021.

market is likely to account for more than one-fifth of global sales in 2021. The Latin America market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2031, owing to the increasing import of crop protection chemicals in Brazil and Argentina .

market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2031, owing to the increasing import of crop protection chemicals in and . India and China are projected to collectively account for the largest revenue share in Asia Pacific , favored by the increasing government investment in the agriculture sector.

and are projected to collectively account for the largest revenue share in , favored by the increasing government investment in the agriculture sector. Bio-based crop protection chemicals are expected to emerge as one of the most remunerative source segments, contributing nearly 423 BPS by 2031.

Based on products, herbicides are estimated to dominate the segment, accounting for more than 40% of the total demand in 2021.

Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6992

Competitive Landscape

As per Fact.MR, tier-1 crop protection chemicals manufacturers are expected to account for more than one-third of the global sales in 2021. Key manufacturers are heavily investing in the research and development (R&D) for introducing novel crop protection solutions and focusing on geographical and capacity expansion to expand its market share. For instance,

In July 2021 , Corteva Agriscience, a leading American agricultural chemical and seed company, announced introducing its new product, Resicore® XL corn herbicide for the 2022 season. The herbicide is a three-mode crop protection chemical that works before as well as after the emergence of weeds.

, Corteva Agriscience, a leading American agricultural chemical and seed company, announced introducing its new product, Resicore® XL corn herbicide for the 2022 season. The herbicide is a three-mode crop protection chemical that works before as well as after the emergence of weeds. In January 2021 , Nufarm Limited, an Australian agricultural chemical company, announced launching a new brand named NUCROP – hybrid electric crop protection. The electrifying solution offer alternative weed control to the farmers and contractor in France , Germany , the Netherlands , and Belgium .

For More Insight- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com