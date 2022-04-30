University Meadows Offers Top-Quality Student Housing for Central Michigan University

Mount Pleasant, Michigan, 2022-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — University Meadows is pleased to announce they offer top-quality student housing solutions for individuals attending Central Michigan University. The comfortable off-campus apartments allow students to enjoy an independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus to attend their classes and take part in on-campus activities.

Students who choose University Meadows can customize their living situation with various floor plans available, including three and four-bedroom options to share with their friends or get matched with random students through the roommate matching process. The per-person rental rate for each apartment includes in-unit laundry, high-speed Internet access, water and sewer, and access to all the community amenities. Upgrades are available for an additional monthly rate, including covered parking and furniture packages.

University Meadows offers various amenities to make student living as comfortable and enjoyable as possible. Students can take advantage of features such as a resort-style pool with a hot tub, grilling stations, a 24-hour fitness center, a gaming space with TVs, and free on-site parking and bike storage. Pets are welcome, allowing students to bring their furry companions with them.

Anyone interested in learning about the top-quality student housing options available can find out more by visiting the University Meadows website or by calling 1-989-775-6809.

