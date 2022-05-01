Global Sales Of Sports Nutrition Market Is Expected To Witness A Prominent CAGR Of 7.9% Over The Decade | Fact.MR Study

The global sports nutrition market report indicates that sales of overall sports nutrition enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.3% in 2021. Fact.MR estimates that the sports nutrition market accounted for US$ 15.8 Bn in 2021, and is expected to witness a prominent CAGR of 7.9% over the decade.

Abbott Nutrition

Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Nestlé S.A.

J Donohoe Beverages Ltd.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Premier Nutrition Corporation

Vitaco Health

INC Sports Nutrition

Health Foods International Limite

By Ingredient Type Plant-derived Protein Soy Protein Rice Protein Pea Protein Potato Protein Animal-derived Protein Creatine Milk Protein Whey Protein Concentrates Whey Protein Isolates Casein BCAA Blends

By Nature Organic Sports Nutrition Conventional Sports Nutrition

By Form Ready-to-Drink Sports Nutrition Products Energy & Protein Bars Sports Nutrition Powder Sports Nutrition Tablets/Capsules

By Function Energizing Products Rehydration Pre-workout Recovery Weight Management

By Flavor Regular Sports Nutrition Products Flavored Sports Nutrition Products Fruit Punch Berries Citrus Chocolate Vanilla Other Flavors

By Sales Channel B2B Sales of Sports Nutrition Products B2C Sales of Sports Nutrition Products Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Drug Stores Online Retail Stores Other Sales Channels



What insights does the Sports Nutrition Market report provide to the readers?

Sports Nutrition fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Sports Nutrition player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Sports Nutrition in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Sports Nutrition.

The report covers following Sports Nutrition Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Sports Nutrition market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Sports Nutrition

Latest industry Analysis on Sports Nutrition Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Sports Nutrition Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Sports Nutrition demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Sports Nutrition major players

Sports Nutrition Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Sports Nutrition demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

