Global Sales Of Sports Nutrition Market Is Expected To Witness A Prominent CAGR Of 7.9% Over The Decade | Fact.MR Study

Posted on 2022-05-01 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Sports Nutrition Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis By Nature (Organic Sports Nutrition, Conventional Sports Nutrition), By Form (Energy & Protein Bars, Sports Nutrition Powder, Sports Nutrition Tablets/Capsules), By Flavor, By Ingredient Type & Regional Forecast to 2031

The global sports nutrition market report indicates that sales of overall sports nutrition enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.3% in 2021. Fact.MR estimates that the sports nutrition market accounted for US$ 15.8 Bn in 2021, and is expected to witness a prominent CAGR of 7.9% over the decade.

Click here to get a sample report (with full table of contents, tables and figures):-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=263

Prominent Key players of the Sports Nutrition market survey report:

  • Abbott Nutrition
  • Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc.
  • Red Bull GmbH
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc.
  • Nestlé S.A.
  • J Donohoe Beverages Ltd.
  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
  • Premier Nutrition Corporation
  • Vitaco Health
  • INC Sports Nutrition
  • Health Foods International Limite

Need more information on our reporting methodology? Click here:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=263

Market Segments Covered in Sports Nutrition Industry Research

  • By Ingredient Type

    • Plant-derived Protein
      • Soy Protein
      • Rice Protein
      • Pea Protein
      • Potato Protein
    • Animal-derived Protein
      • Creatine
      • Milk Protein
      • Whey Protein Concentrates
      • Whey Protein Isolates
      • Casein
      • BCAA
    • Blends

  • By Nature

    • Organic Sports Nutrition
    • Conventional Sports Nutrition

  • By Form

    • Ready-to-Drink Sports Nutrition Products
    • Energy & Protein Bars
    • Sports Nutrition Powder
    • Sports Nutrition Tablets/Capsules

  • By Function

    • Energizing Products
    • Rehydration
    • Pre-workout
    • Recovery
    • Weight Management

  • By Flavor

    • Regular Sports Nutrition Products
    • Flavored Sports Nutrition Products
      • Fruit Punch
      • Berries
      • Citrus
      • Chocolate
      • Vanilla
      • Other Flavors

  • By Sales Channel

    • B2B Sales of Sports Nutrition Products
    • B2C Sales of Sports Nutrition Products
      • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
      • Convenience Stores
      • Specialty Stores
      • Drug Stores
      • Online Retail Stores
      • Other Sales Channels

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Sports Nutrition Market report provide to the readers?

  • Sports Nutrition fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Sports Nutrition player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Sports Nutrition in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Sports Nutrition.

Full Access of this Report Is Available at

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/263

The report covers following Sports Nutrition Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Sports Nutrition market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Sports Nutrition
  • Latest industry Analysis on Sports Nutrition Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Sports Nutrition Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Sports Nutrition demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Sports Nutrition major players
  • Sports Nutrition Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Sports Nutrition demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Sports Nutrition Market report include:

  • How the market for Sports Nutrition has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Sports Nutrition on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Sports Nutrition?
  • Why the consumption of Sports Nutrition highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

For More Insights of Fact.MR Trending Report:

https://www.newswire.co.kr/newsRead.php?no=922175

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,
Seoul,100-768
South Korea
Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution