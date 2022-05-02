Global Sales Of Unipolar Electrosurgery Market Is Steadily Gaining Traction And Is Projected To Rise At A CAGR Of Approximately 4.5% By 2031 | Fact.MR study

Monopolar Electrosurgery Market Size, Share Analysis by Product (Passive Monopolar Electrosurgery Instruments, Monopolar Electrosurgical Generators, Monopolar Return Electrode), Application (Monopolar General Electrosurgery, Monopolar Orthopedic Electrosurgery, Monopolar Cardiovascular Electrosurgery), End User (Hospital, ASCs) and Regional Forecast 2021 -2031

The global monopolar electrosurgery market is steadily gaining traction and is projected to exceed a value of approximately $2 billion  by 2021,   rising at a CAGR of approximately 4.5% by 2031  . The market is expected to reach $3.1 billion by the end of 2031 . , the industry is  expected to expand 1.5 times during the forecast period 2021-2031 .

The major players covered in Monopolar Electrosurgical Market research report are:

  • CONMED Co., Ltd.
  • bovi medical
  • Medtronic
  • Ethicon Co., Ltd.
  • Olympus Co., Ltd.
  • BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG
  • Heritage Electromedicine GmbH
  • Aesculap AG (B. Braun Melsungen AG)
  • Meyer-Hake GmbH

Main sectors covered

  • product

    • hand monopolar electrosurgical instrument
      • electrosurgical pencil
      • single pole forceps
      • unipolar electrode
    • Unipolar Electrosurgical Generator
    • monopolar return electrode
      • disposable
      • reusable
    • Monopolar Electrosurgical Accessories
      • foot switch
      • connector
      • etc

  • application

    • Unipolar General Electrosurgery
    • unipolar obstetrics and gynecology electrosurgery
    • Unipolar Cardiovascular Electrosurgery
    • Unipolar cosmetic electrosurgery
    • Unipolar Orthopedic Electrosurgery
    • Unipolar Urology Electrosurgery
    • Unipolar electrosurgery for other applications

  • end user

    • Hospital-wide monopolar electrosurgery
    • Monopolar Electrosurgery Across Ambulatory Surgical Centers
    • Unipolar electrosurgery for different end users

