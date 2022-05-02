Manufacturers To Benefit From Lucrative Profitable Avenues In Global Dioxin Analyzer Market : FactMR

Rockville, United States , 2022-May- 02 — /EPR Network/ — The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Dioxin Analyzer. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Dioxin Analyzer Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Dioxin Analyzer market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Dioxin Analyzer Market.

The dioxin analyzer market is estimated to expand 1.4X in terms of value by 2030. Dioxin analyzers are widely used in multiple industries such as food testing laboratories, government institutions, and food product companies to detect the presence of dioxin and dioxin-like polychlorinated biphenyls (di-PCBs). Owing to stringent regulations for food testing, the global dioxin analyzer market is foreseen to grow considerably over the forecast period.

Key Segments of Dioxin Analyzer Market

Fact.MR’s study on the dioxin analyzer market offers information divided into three key segments – technology, end user, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Technology

GC – MS/MS

GC – HRMS

LC – MS/MS

End-User

Food Testing Laboratories

Government Institutions

Food Product Companies

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Dioxin Analyzer Market: Competitive Landscape

The global dioxin analyzer market is fragmented in nature with the presence of numerous local and regional players. Some of the players are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation., Bruker Corporation, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, AB Sciex Pte. Ltd., JEOL Ltd., and Gasmet Technologies Oy.

Players in the dioxin analyzer market are focusing on supplying specific analyzers to their customers according to their country-specific requirements. Moreover, manufacturers are working closely with end users in order to better understand their needs and serve them with high-performance dioxin analyzers.

Key Takeaways from Dioxin Analyzer Market Study

Under the impact of COVID-19, the global dioxin analyzer market is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 376 Mn by the end of 2030

By technology, GC-MS/MS dioxin analyzers are projected to expand at a value CAGR of 2.7%, to be valued 2.3X than GC-HRMS by the end of 2020.

On the basis of end user, the food testing laboratories segment is anticipated to expand 1.1X by 2030-end, to reach a market valuation of US$ 98 Mn.

Collectively, government institutions and food product companies are foreseen to account for over 75% of the absolute $ opportunity from 2020 and 2030.

By region, East Asia is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing dioxin analyzer market, and is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 20 Mn by the end of 2030.

“Despite the impact of COVID-19, the recovery of the dioxin analyzer market is expected by the end of 2020. Post COVID-19 pandemic, swift growth in food safety and testing is expected to create demand for dioxin analyzers, thereby contributing to the growth of the market,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

