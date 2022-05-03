Skyren Concrete owner Jason Benson Announces Work Completed for Alpharetta Surcheros Grand Opening

Dallas, Georgia based Skyren Concrete Construction company completes project for Grand Opening of successful growing restaurant group’s flagship restaurant

Dallas, Georgia, USA, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ — Jason Benson, owner of Skyren Concrete Construction announced the completion of extensive concrete project for newest location for Fresh Mex Restaurant Group.

“Finishing all the interior and exterior work needed to help Surcheros with their upcoming Grand Opening was a rewarding experience,” said Benson. “We’re proud to have played an important part in constructing their flagship restaurant and can’t wait to enjoy our first meal there, too!.”

Founded in 2007, serving freshly prepared Tex-Mex favorites, Surcheros quickly became a community favorite, a place where they remembered the order and name. All Surcheros Fresh Mex meals are family-friendly and can be customized according to a person’s liking.

Diners can choose from their perfectly grilled meats, handpick favorite toppings, try a taste of signature sauces and top it all off with some white cheese dip to share.

For more information about Skyren Concrete Construction’s partnership with Surcheros Fresh Mex Restaurant, please contact Kurt Jensen at (770) 635-7400 or Kurt@SkyrenConcrete.com

About Skyren Concrete Construction

Skyren Concrete Construction began business in April of 2019 when it purchased Sa-Fonce Concrete, an industry leading concrete company of over 40 years, established back in 1975. Sa-Fonce has worked with some of the largest developers, companies and general contractors in the United States. Some of these include Duke-Weeks Construction, Ray Weeks Construction, Beers Construction Company, Judwin Properties, Hess Corporation, IKEA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Chelsea Construction, Choate Construction, Marriott International, Raco General Contractors, VCC Construction, Ritz-Carlton and Osborne Construction