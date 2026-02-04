Westford Marks Its Participation at the Dhanam Healthcare Summit 2026 in Kochi



Kochi, India, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — Westford successfully participated in the Dhanam Healthcare Summit 2026, held on January 31 and February 1, 2026, at IMA House, Kochi. The two-day healthcare conclave was organised by Dhanam Business Media and brought together healthcare leaders, policymakers, industry professionals, and innovators from across the country.

The summit served as a platform for discussions on the evolving healthcare landscape, with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, leadership, and the growing role of technology in healthcare delivery. Through keynote sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, participants explored current challenges and future opportunities shaping the healthcare ecosystem in India.

Westford’s participation reflected its continued engagement with the healthcare sector and its interest in understanding industry needs related to healthcare management, leadership development, and professional education. As healthcare organisations increasingly require professionals with a blend of operational, managerial, and strategic skills, events like the Dhanam Healthcare Summit play an important role in bridging industry and education.

Commenting on the event, a Westford representative said,

“The summit offered valuable insights into how healthcare is transforming across areas such as management practices, digital adoption, and patient-centric care. Engaging with industry leaders and professionals helped reinforce the importance of education that aligns closely with real-world healthcare challenges.”

The Dhanam Healthcare Summit 2026 featured expert-led sessions, a healthcare expo showcasing emerging solutions, and an awards segment recognising excellence within the healthcare industry. Discussions covered a wide range of topics, including hospital management, medical tourism, senior care, wellness, healthcare entrepreneurship, and the integration of technology into healthcare systems.

In addition to knowledge-sharing sessions, the event provided meaningful networking opportunities for participants across different segments of the healthcare ecosystem. Westford’s presence at the summit underscored its focus on staying connected with industry developments and contributing to conversations that support the development of future-ready healthcare professionals.

The Dhanam Healthcare Summit continues to be recognised as one of Kerala’s notable healthcare events, bringing together key stakeholders to exchange ideas and insights that influence the sector’s growth and direction.

About Westford

Westford is an education provider offering globally recognised higher education and professional programmes across management, healthcare, technology, and business disciplines. With an emphasis on flexibility, industry relevance, and practical learning, Westford supports learners in building skills aligned with current professional and industry requirements.

For more information, visit https://www.westfordonline.com