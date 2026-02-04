ProPetSet Redefines Pet Care with the Launch of 2026’s Most Sustainable Eco-Friendly Dog Collection

FINLAND, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — ProPetSet, a leading innovator in premium pet products, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking 2026 Eco-Friendly Dog Collection, the most comprehensive sustainable pet care line ever introduced to the market. This revolutionary collection represents a significant milestone in the pet industry’s evolution toward environmental responsibility while maintaining the quality and functionality pet parents demand.

The new collection features over 150 carefully curated products across seven essential categories: sustainable nutrition, eco-friendly grooming supplies, recycled and biodegradable toys, organic comfort and bedding, green travel accessories, natural health supplements, and earth-conscious style accessories. Each product has been rigorously evaluated to meet ProPetSet’s strict sustainability criteria, ensuring minimal environmental impact without compromising on pet safety, comfort, or enjoyment.

Today’s pet parents are increasingly conscious of their environmental footprint, and they want products that reflect their values without sacrificing quality,” said . “Our 2026 Eco-Friendly Dog Collection addresses this need head-on, proving that sustainability and premium pet care aren’t mutually exclusive. We’re incredibly proud to offer products that are as good for the planet as they are for our beloved companions.

The collection showcases innovative materials and manufacturing processes that set new industry benchmarks. Highlights include dog beds crafted from 100% recycled ocean plastics and organic cotton, providing orthopedic support while preventing waste from polluting marine ecosystems; toys manufactured from sustainable natural rubber, hemp, and upcycled materials that withstand aggressive chewing while being fully biodegradable; leashes and collars made from recycled climbing rope and cork leather, offering exceptional durability with zero virgin material usage; grooming products featuring plant-based, biodegradable formulas in recyclable or compostable packaging; and nutrition supplements sourced from organic, sustainably harvested ingredients with carbon-neutral shipping.

ProPetSet’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond product materials. The company has implemented comprehensive environmental initiatives including carbon-neutral shipping on all orders, plastic-free packaging using recycled and biodegradable materials, partnerships with environmental organizations with a portion of collection proceeds supporting ocean cleanup and reforestation projects, and transparent supply chain reporting allowing customers to trace product origins and environmental impact.

“Every decision we made in developing this collection prioritized the planet,” explained [Product Development Director Name], ProPetSet’s Director of Product Development. “From sourcing materials to manufacturing processes to packaging and shipping, we scrutinized every aspect to minimize environmental harm. The result is a collection that pet parents can feel genuinely good about purchasing.”

The collection launch coincides with growing consumer demand for sustainable pet products. Recent industry research indicates that 73% of pet owners consider environmental impact when making purchasing decisions, and 68% are willing to pay premium prices for eco-friendly alternatives. ProPetSet’s new line responds to this demand while making sustainable choices accessible through competitive pricing and frequent promotional offers.

Early response to the collection has been overwhelmingly positive. Beta testers praised the products’ quality, durability, and environmental credentials. “I was skeptical that eco-friendly products could match conventional options, but these exceeded all expectations,” shared beta tester Sarah Mitchell. “My dog loves his new bed and toys, and I love knowing we’re not harming the planet.”

The 2026 Eco-Friendly Dog Collection is now available exclusively at ProPetSet.com, with plans to expand distribution to select retail partners later this year. ProPetSet is offering a limited-time launch promotion of 20% off all collection items through February 28, 2026, making it easier than ever for pet parents to make environmentally responsible choices.

