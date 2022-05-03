Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market by Key Players, Type, Application, Growth and Analysis – 2031

Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market 2022

The global Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 18 Bn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 8%. Healthcare systems have been emphasizing affordability as well as the quality of medical services. However, now, digitization has come through, which would drive a revolution in the same healthcare vertical. 3D bioprinting technology is one such innovation, which is bound to simplify medications. This would be the way the healthcare vertical would go in the next 10 years.

Persistence Market Research Released New Market Report on the “Global Market Study on Orthopedic Trauma Devices: External Fixator to Witness Highest Growth by 2031”.The market was valued at US$ 8.5 Bn in 2020, and is expected to surge at a CAGR of around 8% from 2021 to 2031, to reach an estimated demand outlook value of US$ 18 Bn in 2031.

Globally, the orthopedic trauma devices market is witnessing a significant growth due to increase in incidence of fractures cases and increasing demand for better facilities in orthopedic trauma surgeries.

Company Profiles:

  • DePuy Synthes.
  • Johnson & Johnson company.
  • Medtronic, Inc.
  • CONMED, Tornier, Inc.
  • Arthrex, Inc.
  • Smith & Nephew and Stryker.
  • Other

Some of the major driving factors for orthopedic trauma devices market are raising number of participations in sports and increase in aged population. In addition, government and multinational companies are increasing their investments in this industry. Increasing demand of better facilities in trauma surgeries has also setup the positive growth rate of orthopedic trauma devices market.

However, various factors such as double surgery and absence of health insurance in developing countries, high cost of surgeries involved and less awareness are some of the major restrains faced by orthopedic trauma fixation device market.

North America, including the U.S. holds the largest market of orthopedic trauma fixation device. Asian region are witnessing the fastest growth of orthopedic trauma devices market. Some of the fastest growing markets for orthopedic trauma are China, Japan, India and other countries in Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean.

On the basis of the type of fixator, internal fixator has the largest market in the orthopedic trauma devices market and is expected to expand at a steady CAGR during 2021-2031. Plate and screw systems are the mostly used internal fixators for fixing a traumatized fracture. Plate and screw system market is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 7.1% during 2021-2031.

Various major companies dealing in orthopedic trauma devices market are increasing their investment in manufacturing of bioabsorbable fixation devices. Bioabsorbable fixation devices market is witnessing significant growth and it is expected to surge at a CAGR of approximately 8.4% during 2021–2031.

DePuy Synthes, a Johnson & Johnson company is a leading player in the global market for orthopedic trauma devices. The top 5 players in the market held 71.8% of global market share in the year 2020.

The global orthopedic trauma devices market is segmented as follows:

Type of Fixator

  • Internal Fixator
  • External Fixator

Type of Internal Fixator

  • Intramedullary Nail
  • Intramedullary Screw
  • Plate and Screw System

Composition

  • Metallic Fixators
  • Bioabsorbable Fixators

