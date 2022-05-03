Security Analytics Market is currently valued at around US$ 10.2 Bn and to exhibit a high CAGR of 20.2% over the next ten years

New York, United States, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Security Analytics Market 2022

New Study Reports "Security Analytics Market 2022 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2031" has been Added on PMR.

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Security Analytics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. Security Analytics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global security analytics market reached a valuation of close to US$ 8.7 Bn in 2020, and is anticipated to exhibit a high CAGR of 20.2% over the next ten years.

Security analytics use machine learning and big data analytics to collect, categorize, and analyze data gathered from network devices to detect advanced threats. Increase in the number of data breaches, cyber-attacks, and cyber exploits have resulted in increasing demand for security analytics solutions.

Increasing number of small- and medium-sized enterprises across the globe have resulted in the growing start-up culture, which has led to the adoption of the BYOD culture by companies, eliminating initial infrastructure expenses. This has further increased concerns regarding the security of organizations. Integration of such concepts is attracting cyber-threats and puts corporate data at risk. Therefore, most of organizations are adopting security analytics to protect their confidential data.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Broadcom Inc., Sumo Logic, Inc., SecureWorks Corp., Juniper Networks, FireEye, Inc., Securonix, Gurucul, Alert Logic, LogRhythm, Exabeam, Haystax, Assuria Ltd. and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Security Analytics.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for security analytics services is estimated to surge. However, security analytics software is estimated to continue to hold significant market share through 2031.

The retail sector is expected to emerge as a high-growth market. However, BFSI is estimated to dominate market share through 2031.

By application, network security is currently leading the market. Although, demand for cloud security is likely to expand at a robust CAGR of 23.6% through 2031.

By enterprise size, large enterprises are estimated to hold substantial market share; however, demand from SMEs is expected to expand faster at a CAGR of 21.3% throughout the next ten years.

The North America market is expected to register high CAGR owing to growing demand for security analytics solutions from small & medium enterprises across the region.

“Security analytics is the process of gathering, categorizing, and analyzing data collected from network devices and detect advanced threats. Security analytics solutions speed the detection and response to cyber threats. Fast detection and response can help IT prevent or lessen the damage that a breach causes,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Key Stakeholders

Security Analytics Market Manufacturers

Security Analytics Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Security Analytics Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

