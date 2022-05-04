University View Offers Top-Quality Student Housing Options

College Park, Maryland, 2022-May-04 — /EPR Network/ — University View is pleased to announce they offer top-quality student housing options for individuals attending the nearby University of Maryland. They have built a comfortable living environment to help students live more independently with convenient access to the campus for classes and on-campus activities.

When students apply to live at University View, they will get their choice of floor plans. Students can choose to live alone in a comfortable studio apartment or share their living space with friends or other students through the roommate matching program with two and four-bedroom apartments available. Each students signs an individual contract with a monthly rental rate that includes in-unit laundry and Internet access. Upgrades and garage parking are available for an additional monthly fee.

Students who reside at University View will have access to the fantastic community amenities to ensure a more enjoyable lifestyle. These features include two fitness centers with fitness classes, study rooms, a game room with pool tables, ping-pong tables, and TVs, a pool and sundeck with a view of the campus, and more. Students can take a convenient shuttle to campus or stroll along the beautiful pathways with scenic bridges. Social events are held throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the top-quality student housing options can find out more by visiting the University View website or by calling 1-301-304-6500.

About University View : University View is an off-campus housing complex available for students attending the University of Maryland. The apartment complex allows students to live a more independent lifestyle while remaining close to the campus. With affordable monthly rates, it’s the ideal opportunity for students to enjoy their college years to the fullest.

