Global Demand For Citrus Fibers Are Representing A 1.7x Increase Across The Forthcoming Decade | Fact.Mr Study

Citrus Fiber Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

According to Fact.MR, citrus fibers are expected to be valued at around US$ 300 Mn in 2021, expected to surpass US$ 500 Mn by 2031, representing a 1.7x increase across the forthcoming decade.

Growing demand for stable oil-in-water (o/w) emulsions with microscale droplet size without surfactants is driving the market demand for citrus fibers. The market is projected to be dominated by the top five players, including CP Kelco, Fiberstar Inc, CEAMSA, Herbafood Ingredients GmbH, Florida Food Products Inc., and Lemont.

Prominent Key players of the Citrus Fiber market survey report:

  • CEAMSA
  • Fiberstar, Inc.
  • CP Kelco, Inc.
  • Herbafoods Ingredients GmbH
  • Florida Food Products, Inc.
  • Golden Health
  • Lemont
  • FUYAN PHARM (Henan), Inc.
  • Cifal Herbal Private Ltd.
  • Nans Products

Key Segments

  • By Nature

    • Organic Citrus Fibers
    • Conventional Citrus Fibers

  • By Grade

    • Food-grade Citrus Fibers
    • Pharma-grade Citrus Fibers
    • Other Citrus Fibers

  • By Source

    • Orange Citrus Fibers
    • Tangerine/Mandarin Citrus Fibers
    • Grapefruit Citrus Fibers
    • Lemon and Lime Citrus Fibers

  • By Function

    • Citrus Fibers as Gelling Gums
    • Citrus Fibers as Thickening Gums
    • Citrus Fibers as Water Binders & Fat Replacers

  • By Application

    • Citrus Fibers for Desserts and Ice-Creams
    • Citrus Fibers for Bakery Products
    • Citrus Fibers as Meat &Egg Replacements
    • Citrus Fibers for Sauces and Seasonings
    • Citrus Fibers for Beverages, Flavorings & Coatings
    • Citrus Fibers for Snacks and Meals
    • Citrus Fibers for Pharmaceuticals
    • Citrus Fibers for Personal Care
    • Other Citrus Fiber Applications

  • By Distribution Channel

    • Citrus Fiber Sales through Online Channels
    • Citrus Fiber Sales through Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
    • Citrus Fiber Sales through Convenience Stores
    • Citrus Fiber Sales through Department Stores
    • Citrus Fiber Sales through Pharmacies
    • Citrus Fiber Sales through Specialty Stores

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Citrus Fiber Market report provide to the readers?

  • Citrus Fiber fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Citrus Fiber player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Citrus Fiber in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Citrus Fiber.

The report covers following Citrus Fiber Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Citrus Fiber market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Citrus Fiber
  • Latest industry Analysis on Citrus Fiber Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Citrus Fiber Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Citrus Fiber demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Citrus Fiber major players
  • Citrus Fiber Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Citrus Fiber demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Citrus Fiber Market report include:

  • How the market for Citrus Fiber has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Citrus Fiber on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Citrus Fiber?
  • Why the consumption of Citrus Fiber highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

