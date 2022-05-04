Worldwide Demand For office Furniture Is Expected To Grow By Approx. 7% Of CAGR By 2029| Fact.MR Forecasts

Fact.MR’s latest office furniture market study shows that the market is expected to grow at approximately 7% CAGR during the forecast period. The global office furniture market value is expected to be ~$47 billion by the end of 2019. Consumers’ priorities are shifting towards changing the office structure to make it more modular and integrated as each square meter of office space is mainly used to drive the growth of the office furniture market.

Inaba Seisakusho Co. Ltd.

Hermann Miller Inc.

Itoki Corp.

Steelcase Inc.

Knoll Inc.

Kokuyo Co. Ltd.

HNI Corporation

Global Office Furniture Market: Segmentation

The global office furniture market segmentation table has been provided below on the basis of product, distribution channel and region.

Product office chairs

office desks

storage furniture

Furniture for office systems

reception furniture

Other product types sales channel retail stores

Straight to the consumer

Manufacturer stores

E-Commerce-Shops

discounters

Rental Businesses

Other Distribution Channels Region North America

Latin America

Europa

Japan

APEJ

MEIN

What insights does the Office Furniture market report offer to the readers?

Fragmentation of office furniture by product type, end use and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream feedstocks, downstream demand and the current market landscape.

Cooperations, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches of every supplier of office furniture.

Various government regulations on the consumption of office furniture in detail.

Impact of modern technologies such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence and social media platforms on global office furniture.

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand for office furniture

Latest industry analysis of Office Furniture Market with key analysis on market drivers, trends and influencing factors

Key trends analysis of the office furniture market and changing consumer preferences in key verticals.

Changing demand for office furniture and consumption of various products

Key trends underscoring key investor funding in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of the key players of Office Furniture

Sales in the US office furniture market are set to grow steadily due to growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

The demand forecast for office furniture in Europe remains stable as many countries like the UK, France and Germany focus on fueling growth

Questionnaires Answered in Office Furniture Market Report Include:

How has the market for office furniture developed?

What are the present and future prospects of the global office furniture based on region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the office furniture?

Why is the consumption of office furniture the highest in the region?

In what year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

