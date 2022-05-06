AI-enabled Accounts Payable Automation Major Aavenir Sponsors IOFM – APP2P Spring Conference and Expo 2022

AI-enabled Accounts Payable Automation solutions leader, Aavenir, is the co-sponsor of the APP2P Spring Conference 2022, bringing together the best minds in the AP & P2P business from across the globe. The product leaders at Aavenir will meet finance and AP representatives to discuss the ‘future of invoice processing’ via AP automation solutions.

FLORIDA, USA, 2022-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Aavenir, a US-based Source-to-Pay solutions provider, is the Silver Sponsor of the much anticipated IOFM-led APP2P Spring Conference and Expo held from May15-17, 2022, at the Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resort Lake, Buena Vista, FL (United States).

APP2P Spring Conference is one of the most awaited annual events for financial operations professionals to meet the best in business and explore the latest AP & P2P automation innovations, policies & procedures, workflow & process improvement.

“We are excited to meet AP & P2P business leaders at the APP2P Spring Conference and Expo and help them explore renewed possibilities with Aavenir Invoiceflow – an AI-enabled Smart Invoice Workflows and Invoice Automation solution. The attendees will also experience the much-anticipated Vendor Onboarding and Supplier Information Management Solution – Vendorflow for seamless vendor invoice and payment collaboration via portals.”, says Jesal Mehta, Founder and CEO Aavenir.

The attendees at the event will get a chance to meet the dynamic product leaders at Aavenir – John Hirsh, Russell Seifert, and Brian Palmer who believe that building a product such as Aavenir Invoiceflow should:

Maximize invoice processing efficacy by at least 60%

Promote transparency among the stakeholders

Streamline error-free invoices

Automate invoice validation with vendor master and purchase orders

Legacy companies face legacy IT issues owing to fraud, duplicate payments, delayed payments, and manual invoice processes leading to approx. 5 percent loss in annual revenue. Aavenir Invoiceflow cannot only help automate 90 percent of your manual IT vendor invoice processes but manage seamless approval workflows for your business.

Businesses looking to do away with their IT Vendor Invoice Management challenges and streamline IT invoice processing to transcend their business to the next level can meet Team Aavenir at Booth #120.

Book a demo today to experience how AI-enabled Invoiceflow can help eliminate the monotony of manual invoice processing and offer AP managers and CFOs AI-enabled automated invoice extraction, classification, and digitization of the Accounts Payable process. Also, know how Invoiceflow’s proprietary machine learning algorithms match invoices against PO, receipts, contracts, and vendor details before routing them through dynamic approval workflow on the Now Platform®.

About Aavenir

Aavenir delivers the ‘future of work’ with AI/ML-powered Source-to-Pay solutions on ServiceNow. As a future-tech company led by enterprise tech experts with 25+ years of domain experience, it aims to drive operational efficiency and a competitive edge for businesses across industry verticals.

Using Aavenir ‘Built-on-NOW’ apps like Contractflow, Obligationflow, Invoiceflow, RFPflow, and Vendorflow, enterprises can maximize ServiceNow investments and capabilities to unlock productivity, seize competitive advantages, and strengthen the employee, supplier, and customer relationships. Visit the website: aavenir.com

About APP2P Spring Conference

The APP2P Spring Conference & Expo is the largest and most comprehensive live event that brings together the best of AP & P2P professionals from across the globe looking for innovative and efficient solutions in automation, policies and procedures, workflow, and process improvement, to name a few. It is one of the most-coveted networking events for global product companies to showcase their products and services to finance professionals and decision-makers interested in best-in-class Accounts Payable and & Procure-to-Pay solutions.

Visit the website: https://events.iofm.com/conference-spring/

About IOFM

IOFM (Institute of Finance and Management) is the premier provider of education and training for Accounts Payable, Procure-to-Pay, Accounts Receivable, Credit & Collections, and Order-to-Cash professionals. Having trained more than 25,000 professionals over the past two decades, IOFM offers an outstanding education, training, and networking opportunities for AP and P2P professionals through global events such as APP2P Spring Conference & Expo.