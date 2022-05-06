ExpertBells has Launched ROC Filing in Chennai

Chennai, India, 2022-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — ROC filing is a very important step according to the Companies Act, 2013. We at ExpertBells provide affordable ROC Filing in Chennai for every type of company.

Every company must file its profit and loss account, balance sheet, and all other financial statements with the Registrar of Companies within 30 days from the date of AGM.

Importance of ROC filing for the company

Every company must file its profit and loss account, balance sheet, and all other financial statements with the Registrar of Companies within 30 days from the date of AGM. There are several advantages of doing ROC filing such as:

1. Shows the true financial position of the company

ROC filing will show the true financial position of your company quickly. You can know whether your company is running in profit or loss. Our experts will provide reasonable service of ROC Annual Filing in Chennai for any kind of company.

2. Saves you from the penalty

Companies that file financial statements regularly will not have to pay fines or penalties. Apart from that, the companies will also get protection from legal complications. You will not face any legal issues or complications in the future by choosing our ROC Annual Filing Services in Chennai.

3. Builds good image of your company

ROC filing in a Private Limited Company Registration or public limited company helps to build a good image of your company. Even other companies will trust your company while entering new contracts or agreements.

4. Saves your company from government interventions

Choosing our ROC Filing Services in Chennai will save your company from government interference.

