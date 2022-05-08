Global Sales Of Residential Electric Grill Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 7% During 2029 | Fact.MR Study

The global residential electric grill market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during 2029 and reach a value pool of over US$ 900 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Prominent Key players of the Residential Electric Grill market survey report:

The Middleby Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Kenyon International Inc.

Weber-Stephen Products LLC.

Global Residential Electric Grill Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global residential electric grill market is segmented on the basis of product, power rating, cooking area, price range, application, distribution channel and region

Product Built-in Electric Grill

Portable Electric Grill

Others (Smokeless, Free Standing, Roll Around) Power Rating <1,560 Watts

<1,800 Watts

>1,800 Watts Cooking Area Under 200 Sq. Inches

200-400 Sq. Inches Price Range <$ 100

$100 – $250

$251 – $300

$301 – $350

$351 – $400

$401 – $450

$451 – $500

> $500 Application Indoor

Outdoor Distribution Channel Home Improvement Stores

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Kitchenware Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Retail

Company Website

Third Party Online

Other Retail (Electric Shops) Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

