Call for Individualized Healthcare Plans to drive the Intra-Operative Positioning System Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The pharmaceutical industry is making use of AI for discovering new-fangled drugs. January 2020 witnessed the invention of the very first drug molecule using AI, whose patent lay with Japanese and British scientists. The medicine is being used for treating OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder). Likewise, several promising formulas are being discovered as an outcome of AI-enabled lab experimenting. This would how the Intra-Operative Positioning System Market looks in the near future.

According to latest research by Persistence Market Research, Intra-Operative Positioning System will experience substantial growth with CAGR 6-7% during the forecast period 2021-2031. Increased demand intra-operative positioning system due to rising preference of less time consuming surgical procedures. Growing awareness about minimum invasive surgical procedures this can give positive impact for growth of market.

Intraoperative positioning is the fine incision art of conducting surgery by securing human anatomy into place. This procedure ensure the best surgical site exposure with minimal invasion procedures.

Factors that driving the demand of Intra-Operative Positioning System is due to growing advanced medical facilities, demand for less time consuming procedures, accuracy of surgery with minimum invasive procedures. Moreover, it is cost effective and most effective procedures for hospitals growth this factor also drive the demand for intra-operative positioning system surgery during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Furthermore, real time data detection with new technology for surgeon to make decisions for accurate surgical procedures. This plays an important role in the growing demand for intra-operative positioning system surgery during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32638

Inter-operative positioning system is achieved by electrode and probe with micro camera which can define the anatomy of surgical site on screen. So this prevent patient to get exposed to radiation and imaging for understanding internal structure while surgery. This advance technology acceptance drive the demand in near future.

With the help of technology complex open surgery is converted to simple non-Invasive live diagnostic surgical procedures with live screening. This procedures are cost effective for surgeon as well as of patient that create huge demand. That make huge opportunities for significant growth in this market.

U.S. and Canada carry largest market for intra-operative positioning system amongst North America. A dominance is seen due to high innovative research by top players and making that technology approved to get huge accessibility. For Instances, in 2019, The US-FDA has granted approval to Centerline Biomedical’s for intra-operative positioning system, a device used in endovascular surgical procedures.

Moreover, great acceptance of intraoperative technologies in hospitals and surgeon in US. The well-known distribution channels for intraoperative positioning system by manufacturers and suppliers. Also acceptance of new innovation by American Population. This factor also drive the demand in US and Canada.

Europe is the region were penetration of the intra-operative positioning systems is done very comfortably and simply. Due to great hospital facilities and infrastructure and well-known healthcare system for operative device production. Moreover, high acceptance of intraoperative positioning a new technology by all age group of people in Europe. Due to people are looking for minimal invasive surgical procedures for speedy recovery and fast produces for time constrain. This factor boost the European market.

Request for Table of Content@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/32638

Moreover, European population are more aware and conscious about their health so they look forward for fast relief from any surgical procedures. This can boost the demand of intra-operative positioning system.

Some of the leading manufacturers operating in the Intra-Operative Positioning System include,

Medtronic

DOTmed.com Inc.

Brainlab AG

FIAGON GMBH

Zimmer Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Stryker

XION GmbH and B. Braun Melsungen AG

Philips

Centerline Biomedical’s Shimadzu Corporation

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

Many leading manufacturers in the Intra-Operative Positioning System are focusing on launching new products.

For instance, In Feb 2021, Philips launched a new products augmented reality surgical navigation system for application of minimally invasive spine procedures.

For instances, in 2020, Medtronic acquired Medicrea, company known for artificial intelligence driven surgeries.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32638

Key Segments

By Product Type

Neurosurgery System

Spinal/ Trauma Surgery System

Orthopedic Surgery System

Cardiovascular Surgery System

ENT Surgery System

Renal Surgery System

Cosmetic Surgery System

Others

By Modality

Two-Dimensional (2D)

Three-Dimensional (3D)

Multi-Dimensional

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com