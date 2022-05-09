Meatainers Market To Register A Robust Growth Rate During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Rockville, United States , 2022-May- 09 — /EPR Network/ — Pivotal role of packaging containers in the storing and transportation of fresh or processed meat keeps gaining significance in the global food industry. The essential utility of these “meatainers” in eliminating the risks of secondary contamination of meat and providing the required strength and durability is valued by meat production companies across the globe. Fact.MR estimates that the worldwide sales of meatainers will bring in over US$ 210 million revenues by the end of 2026. However, the report reveals a moderate growth in demand for meatainers in the coming years. During the period, 2017-2026, the global market for meatainers is pegged to register a modest CAGR of 4.4% in terms of volume.

Global Meatainers Market Segments

By Meat Type : Beef Chicken Lamb Pork Others

By Product Type : Cylindrical Shape Cubical Shape Other Shapes

By Sales Channel : Online Sales Offline Sales

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key players analyzed in the Meatainers market study:

Heathpak Ltd.

Lyburn Supplies

Orora Limited

Amazing Packaging Supplies

Abbe Corrugated Pty. Ltd

Industrial Packaging Corporation

Cano Container Corporation

