CHETU RECEIVES BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD AT THE 2022 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Sunrise, FL, 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, was today named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®. This latest honor recognizes Chetu’s third consecutive year receiving a Stevie® in this prestigious category

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Chetu was nominated in the Company of the Year category for Large Computer Software Companies.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for being recognized for the third straight year as a premier software development company,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “I believe this sustained success reflects the culture and the pride in the work Chetu’s team displays every day. We’re excited to continue making an impact on the software industry and receiving more recognitions in the future.”

More than 230 professionals from numerous industries worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

This latest recognition marks Chetu’s 6th Stevie Award in the past three years from both the American and International Business Awards. Last year, Chetu received a Silver Stevie in the Company of the Year category and two Bronze Stevies in both the Company of the Year category and Most Exemplary Employer category for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more information on Chetu, or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has sixteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit: www.chetu.com.

About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

