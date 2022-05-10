Bruneau & Co.’s May 21st Auction will Feature A Copy of Marvel Mystery Comics #9 and Wayland Flowers’ “Madame” Puppet

Cranston, RI, 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ — A copy of Timely Comics Marvel Mystery Comics #9 from July 1940 and a “Madame” puppet created and used by entertainer Wayland Flowers in the late 1970s/early 1980s will co-headline a Spring Comic, Toy & Sports Auction slated for Saturday, May 21st, by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, online and live in the Cranston gallery located at 63 Fourth Avenue.

The auction contains 430 lots, curated from across the country. “This auction packs a powerful comic punch, with over three hundred lots of comic books,” said Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. auctioneer and the firm’s Director of Pop Culture. “I’m also proud to say this is the first CGC blue label copy of Marvel Mystery Comics #9 to sell in almost a decade. As one of the most iconic Timely Golden Age comics, it is sure to be a record setter in today’s hot comic market.”

Timely Comics Marvel Mystery Comics #9 is ranked #33 on Overstreet’s Top 100 Golden Age Comics list. The book features the second Sub-Mariner cover with an iconic Human Torch vs. Sub-Mariner battle with classic artwork by Bill Everett and Alex Schomburg. The copy up for bid is graded CGC 4.0 and has a pre-sale estimate of $30,000-$50,000. Per GPA Analysis, it has been over 10 years since a 4.0 blue label graded copy was sold.

“This is a fantastic auction with one of the greatest selection of toys we have had in a long time,” said Kevin Bruneau, Bruneau & Co’s president and an auctioneer. “The Wayland Flowers puppet is also a true blast from the past from my childhood. It is going to be interesting to see what it brings in the market today, with how hot Pop Culture is.”

The “Madame” puppet has a hand-painted composite head with articulated mouth and an elaborate bedazzled gown with rhinestone earrings and necklace. It was recently featured on an episode of PBS’ Antiques Roadshow and is accompanied by a VHS of Mr. Flowers using this puppet, a notarized letter about the history of the puppet written by the owner, and photos of Mr. Flowers and the consignor with the puppet. (est. $10,000-$20,000).

A copy of Marvel Comics Fantastic Four #1 (Nov. 1961), graded CGC 2.0, featuring the origin and first appearance of the Fantastic Four and Mole Man, is estimated at $7,000-$10,000; and a copy of Marvel Comics Amazing Spider-Man #1 (March 1963), graded CGC 1.8, the first appearance of J. Jonah Jameson and Chameleon, the first Fantastic Four crossover, plus a retelling of the origin of Spider-Man, should hit $6,000-$9,000.

A copy of Marvel Comics X-Men #1 (Sept. 1963), featuring the origin and first appearance of the X-Men and Magneto, graded CGC 5.0, with a slight restoration, should hammer for $3,000-$5,000; while a copy of Marvel Comics Amazing Spider-Man #3 (July 1963), featuring the origin and first appearance of Doctor Octopus, plus an appearance by the Human Torch, graded CGC 5.0, is expected to find a new home for $3,000-$4,000.

A copy of volume 1 #1 of Playboy magazine (December 1953), featuring the iconic color nude photo of Marilyn Monroe as the “Sweetheart of the Month”, published by HMH Publishing Company, graded CGC 6.5, has an estimate of $4,000-$6,000. Also, a 1978 Canadian Kenner Star Wars 20B back Boba Fett action figure, part of an original owner collection featured throughout the auction, graded CAS 75, should go for $3,000-$5,000.

A preview will be held Thursday and Friday, May 19th and 20th, from 9 am to 4 pm Eastern time, in the Bruneau & Co. gallery located at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston, R.I. Doors will open on the day of sale, Saturday, May 21st at 8 am. Bidding is available via absentee bidding, phone or Internet, with a 20 percent buyer’s premium (18 percent paying by cash, check or wire transfer).

Internet bidding will be facilitated by the platforms LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com, plus the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay.

To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the Spring Comic, Toy & Sports Auction scheduled for Saturday, May 21st at 10 am Eastern time, please visit www.bruneauandco.com.