Digitized, customized healthcare to boost the Std Self Diagnostics Market

Environmental sciences are being used for creating awareness regarding hygiene and robust health. With adoption of HER/EMR solutions on the rise, the risk of insufficient protection/loopholes can’t be ruled out. There is every likelihood of company employees and patients alike getting targeted through sophisticated phishing attacks and social engineering. As such, cybersecurity should be in place, much before AI-organized system is incorporated. The Std Self Diagnostics Market would go this way in the next 10 years.

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, STD self-diagnostics market is expected to witness robust growth of over 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The STD self-diagnostics witnesses the growth because of rising awareness of sexual health. Government initiatives for maintain sexual heath with various programs, rising prevalence, Unhealthy lifestyle leads to STD so is expected to grow at a significantly high CAGR.

Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) is caused by bacterial or viral infection in body. More than 30 different infections that are transmitted through exchange of semen, blood, and other body fluids; or by direct contact with the affected body areas of people with STDs. Rising prevalence of sexually transmitted disease is major driver for this market.

According to WHO 2019 report More than 1 million Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) are acquired every day worldwide. Each year, there are an estimated 376 million new infections with 1 of 4 STIs. Besides this both developed and developing countries elevated their healthcare expenditure and spent in new technologies and Research and Development to increase heath quality of population. According to WHO, US$ 8.3 trillion was spent on healthcare in 2020 globally. Therefore, all these factors can help in growth of STD self-diagnostics during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Government Initiatives and national programs for sexually transmitted diseases drive demand for growth of market. For Instances, In January 2020, Central Disease control continued support speciality clinics by scaling up HIV prevention services in STD  with the help of Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO).

STD self-diagnostics become a saviour because it does not require any medical professional, anyone can do self-testing in without any medical assistance within few minutes. It is rapid, easily available, and affordable. Therefore, all these factors drive the STD self-diagnostics sales during the forecast period.

U.S. and Canada are the leading market for STD self-diagnostics due to high prevalence of the disease in the region. According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2019 reported data, sexually transmitted is most prevalent infectious disease 50-100 times higher than industrialized nation about 85% in the U.S. One in four occurs in someone between the ages of 16 and 19.About 12 million new STD infections occur in the United States each year. At the age of 25 more than 64% of people affected by STD infections

.Also, the presence of key players, advancement and adoption of new technologies played a vital role in increasing growth for the STD self-diagnostics in the region. Many European countries sexually transmitted infection awareness program is carried out with the help of various NGOs.

This awareness program make people to get conscious about their sexually health so they adapt more self-diagnostic kit with advance technology. The Morden culture of European region also add up in more cases of STIs patients. Also, the advancement in technologies adds up. These factors enhance the STD self-diagnostics sales during the forecast period in Europe.

For Instances, in march 2021, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control initiated novel strategies and approaches (using existing and/or novel testing technologies) on access testing on key populations at-risk for sexually transmitted infections.

Some of the key players of STD self-diagnostics products are,

  • Danaher Corporation
  • Affymetrix
  • BioMerieux
  • Cepheid Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Alere Inc.
  • DiaSorin
  • Orasure
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Becton Dickinson and Company
  • Hologic Inc.

They follow certain strategies to be in the market like expansion, investment in R&D, patent gaining, new product launch, merger and acquisition.

For instance, in May 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd has acquired Stratos Genomics. This enhances the diagnosis segment of the company.

Key Segments

By Product Type

  • Testing Kit
  • Testing Device
  • Testing Strip/chip

By Testing Type

  • Chlamydia Testing
  • Gonorrhoea Testing
  • Hepatitis C Testing
  • HIV Testing
  • Syphilis Testing
  • Trichomonas’s Testing

By Usability

  • Reusable
  • Disposable

By End Users

  • Hospitals
  • Homecare
  • Diagnostic Centres
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • The Middle East and Africa

