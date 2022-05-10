Airthings View Plus Receives 2021 Product Innovation Award by Lucintel

Dallas, March 11, 2022 — Based on recent research on the Indoor Air Quality Monitor market, Lucintel is pleased to announce Airthings View Plus as the recipient of the “2021 Product Innovation Award in the Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market.” Lucintel chose Airthings for this award because of its novel product, which is a battery operated and Wi-Fi-enabled device and it consists of sensors to monitor particulate matter (PM), radon, carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), humidity, airborne chemicals (VOC), temperature, air pressure, and even outdoor air quality. Thus, helps in developing healthy, productive, and energy-efficient indoor spaces for residents, hospitals, offices, and other commercial applications.

Airthings View Plus is the real-time air quality monitoring smart device, which delivers a visual indication of the particulate matter carbon dioxide, radon humidity temperature airborne chemicals like the VOC’s, and air pressure. It consists of a 2.9” LCD display, which displays the most relevant air monitoring data in user’s living space. User need to wave his hand in front of the device to understand the adequacy of air quality in living space based upon color-coded indicator. This device can be managed with the Airthings Dashboard or Airthings App, which provides graphs, notifications, and insights related to the air quality levels in the home. It can be integrated into the smart home via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or If This Then That (IFTTT).

Airthings View Plus is based on the world’s most advanced air quality technology, which allows its users to have a complete control over their air quality and empowers them to breath in a healthier environment. The device allows for customization options for users who want to prioritize the air quality data, whether it be PM, radon, CO 2 , humidity, or others. It can be placed anywhere in home, office, school, restaurants, and other commercial buildings, thus helping in developing a healthy, productive, and energy-efficient indoor spaces.

Lucintel’s awards in innovation and industry excellence recognize outstanding achievements and latest endeavors by companies in various industries, identifying the most successful, innovative, and forward-thinking companies and products in business today. Lucintel awards are based on systematic and detailed research on the relevant markets to identify and recognize the most successful recent innovations. These initiatives enable companies to demonstrate high levels of industry impact and benefits to end users. To know more contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

Lucintel, a premier market research and management consulting firm based in Dallas, Texas, has served over 1,000 clients for over 20 years. With our in-depth analysis and sage advice, Lucintel offers solutions for your growth through game changing ideas and analysis of robust markets and unmet needs. Lucintel has been quoted in esteemed publications, including The Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and The Financial Times.For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

About Airthings

Airthings is based in Norway and it is a global tech company led by a team of experienced scientists, engineers, developers and visionaries to develop accurate as well as user friendly radon detectors. Airthings product portfolio includes smart radon as well as indoor air quality monitors for business as well as individual consumers. Airthings View Plus are considered as the most advanced air quality monitor, which aims at monitoring indoor air quality by measuring all the air quality metrics, as shown in www.airthings.com/en/view-plus?hsLang=en. Company’s aim is to educate people on the prevalence of radon and other indoor air contaminants, and develop accessible technology as well as solutions to help people in staying healthy. For further information, visit www.airthings.com/en/.

