Lucintel Forecasts India Glass Fiber Market to Reach $0.5 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the India glass fiber market is projected to reach an estimated $0.5 Billion by 2027 from $0.2 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by domestic consumption by government, NGOs, and civic bodies.

Browse 44 figures / charts and 28 tables in this 88 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in India glass fiber market by end use (pipe and tank, aerospace, wind energy, electrical and electronics, construction, transportation, marine, and others), manufacturing process (hand lay-up, filament winding, pultrusion, RTM/VARTM, thermoplastic molding, compression molding, and others), and product type (single end roving, multi end roving, woven roving, fabrics, CSM, CFM, DUCS, CS, and others).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/india-glass-fiber-market.aspx

“Woven roving market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the India glass fiber market is segmented into single end roving, multi end roving, woven roving, fabrics, CSM, CFM, DUCS, CS, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the woven roving is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to its growing demand in wind and marine industries.

“Within the India glass fiber market, the wind energy segment is expected to remain the largest end use”

Based on end use, the wind energy segment is expected to witness the largest segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its various advantage like; corrosion resistance, high strength-to-weight ratio, low maintenance, and a longer lifecycle as compared to other traditional materials.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/india-glass-fiber-market.aspx

Major players of India glass fiber market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Owens Corning, Jushi India Fiberglass, and 3B the glass fibers are among the major India glass fiber providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/india-glass-fiber-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com

Contact:

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

Related reports

Prepreg Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/prepreg-market.aspx

Composites in North America Automotive Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/north-american-automotive-composites-market.aspx

Recycled Carbon Fiber Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/recycled-carbon-fiber-market.aspx

Short Fiber Thermoplastic Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/short-fiber-thermoplastics-market.aspx

Natural Fiber Composites Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/natural-fiber-composite-market.aspx

Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/continuous-fiber-thermoplastic-market.aspx

Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/long-fiber-thermoplastics-market.aspx

Glass Fiber Textile Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/glass-fiber-textile-market.aspx

Composites In The Global Oil and Gas Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/trends,-opportunities-and-competitive-analysis-of–composites-in-the-oil-and-gas.aspx

Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/thermoplastic-unidirectional-tape-market.aspx