Power Cable Market 2022 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2026

New York, United States, 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Power Cable Market 2022

As per the numbers given in this report, the global power cable market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,015.8 Mn in 2018 and is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 11,504.7 Mn in 2026 end, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the period of assessment 2018-2026.

The underground HVDC power cables are being considered as a viable alternative to transmit high-voltage power over long distances. HVDC power systems are proving to be economical for long-distance bulk power delivery.

Request for Free Sample Report of “Power Cable” Market @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22765

Directives are being issued by various regulatory authorities to create an internal energy market and improve energy security. Such projects are intended to end energy isolation and remove the factors that hinder the growth of the internal energy market. HVDC cables are regarded as the ideal option as these projects would include cross-border transmission of high loads of electricity. Additionally, the lightweight of HVDC cables makes them a preferred option over their AC counterparts, especially in submarine power transmission. These are some of the important findings of the latest comprehensive research report that has been released by Persistence Market Research which is titled as ‘Power Cable Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026’. This research report presents a deep insight into the global power cable market and discusses the qualitative factors that are responsible for the growth of this market and also discusses the factors which hinder the growth of this market. This research report also presents a detailed quantitative assessment of the various segments and sub-segments of the global power cable market and also presents information on the various regional markets spread all over the globe.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Prysmian Group, Nexans SA, General Cable Technologies Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., NKT AS, Encore Wire Corporation, Elmeridge Cables Limited, Southwire Company LLC and Furukawa Electric Ltd and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Power Cable.

Global Power Cable Market: Dynamics

Due to rapid industrialization in the developing countries and rapid urbanization all over the world, there is an increase in the sales of power cable in the market. Industrialization in these countries leads to an increasing power and energy consumption, which leads to increasing sales of power cables in such markets. Industrialization in the developed countries is also leading to a demand for the replacement of the aging power cables and installation of efficient power cables. In addition, urbanization is also fuelling the growth of the global power cable market as rapid urbanization leads to the requirement and consumption of more electricity, and for this purpose, more number of distribution networks need to be deployed. Due to the increasing consumption of energy due to the factors related to urbanization and industrialization, there is going to be a rapid growth in the global power cable market.

A volatile and unstable power cable market has widespread repercussions for the manufacturers of power cables. From rising energy costs to unexpected fluctuations in raw material price levels, unforeseen obstacles are destabilizing supply chains and making it difficult for the manufacturers to remain stable. With supplies of raw materials becoming harder to secure, the volatility in commodity prices is there to stay. This leads to the manufacturers passing on the additional costs along to the consumers who are already reluctant to spend. These factors are likely to hinder the global power cable market.

Request For Customization@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/22765

Global Power Cable Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The global power cable market is segmented on the basis of voltage handling, end-use industry, by material and by region.

The high voltage segment was valued at US$ 2,393.4 Mn in 2017.

The power transmission segment was valued at US$ 2,073.6 in 2017 and is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 3,985.1 Mn in 2026 end, reflecting a CAGR of 7.7% during the period of assessment.

The aluminum segment is estimated to account for 64 percent of the market value share in the year 2018.

China is expected to account for a 7.7% CAGR and hold 20.2% of market share of global power cable market in 2018.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Power Cable Market Manufacturers

Power Cable Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Power Cable Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Click Here to Buy this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/22765

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want and also We Provide you Table of Content.

About PersistenceMarketResearch:

PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against reputed organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.

Media Contact:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway,7th Floor New York City, NY 10007 United States

Call +1-646-568-7751

Call +1 800-961-0353

sales@persistencemarketresearch.com