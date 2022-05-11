Mycoplasma Testing Market Consumption and Revenue Forecast by Regions 2027

Mycoplasma Testing Industry Overview

The global mycoplasma testing market size was valued at USD 627.16 million in 2019 and is expected to witness attractive growth over the forecast period.

Increasing investments in R&D activities have contributed to huge revenue for the market. The rising introduction of novel technologies by key players is expected to further boost growth. The rise in cell culture contamination is also another factor driving growth.

Due to the limitation of culture methods, researchers are involved in the identification and development of more rapid and accurate mycoplasma tests in recent years. The primary advantages of such rapid tests would be high sensitivity, the capability of identifying a wide range of mycoplasma species, and cycle time reduction, thus, reducing the production time. These rapid methods would also facilitate faster decision making to minimize the spread of contamination. One such example of an alternative method for culture-based testing is Nucleic Acid-based Technology (NAT) which allows rapid detection of mycoplasma in cell culture. In 2018, American Type Culture Collection announced the launch of its new Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) based service that helps detect contaminants in mycoplasma cell cultures.

Increasing research activities conducted by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are resulting in the adoption of new technologies for drug discovery and development. In 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim announced its plans to invest around USD 259 million for its new Biologicals Development Center (BDC), to be located at its R&D site in Germany. Merck is also planning to invest USD 16 billion in R&D over the next five years, in addition to its annual investment of USD 7 billion. Thus, a huge amount of spending in R&D activities is expected to drive developments in this field, thereby boosting the demand for mycoplasma testing products.

Research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are increasingly supported by various government authorities. For instance, the U.S. government is providing financial support to the global pharmaceutical companies in order to facilitate research-based activities for new drug development. In April 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced its plan to amend the regulations pertaining to the only testing method used for the detection of mycoplasma. According to the agency, the regulation is restrictive in nature and thus, prevents the use of other testing methods which may have the potential to accurately detect mycoplasma. Such changes in biologics regulation are expected to improve sensitivity and specificity in mycoplasma detection tests, evolving new technologies. Thus, an increase in government funding for pharmaceutical and biotechnology research has stimulated R&D activities, thereby, fostering the huge application of mycoplasma testing products.

More than 190 mycoplasma species are known, out of which only eight are responsible for more than 95% of cell culture contaminations. Poor cultural practices, dust, aerosols, and cross-contamination due to faulty or broken laminar flow are some of the factors due to which there is an increase in the number of cell culture contamination events. Additionally, mycoplasma contamination adversely affects the research work of scientists in laboratories. Human mycoplasma is a key source of cell culture contamination that occurs due to laboratory technicians who are infected with M. orale or M. fermentans. Hence, testing of such bacteria is considered as a significant requirement to generate robust data in the field of biomedical research.

Mycoplasma Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mycoplasma testing market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Mycoplasma Testing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Instruments Kits & Reagents PCR Assays Nucleic Acid Detection Kits Stains Elimination Kits Standards & Controls Others Services

Mycoplasma Testing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) PCR ELISA Direct Assay Indirect Assay Microbial Culture Techniques Enzymatic Methods

Mycoplasma Testing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Cell Line Testing Virus Testing End of Production Cells Testing Others

Mycoplasma Testing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Academic Research Institutes Cell Banks Contract Research Organizations Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Others

Mycoplasma Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

March 2018 : Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. announced key expansions to its biologics testing solutions infrastructure to support the development, characterization, and release of biosimilar and biologics.

: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. announced key expansions to its biologics testing solutions infrastructure to support the development, characterization, and release of biosimilar and biologics. November 2021: The Life Science Group Sartorius rolled out its Sartolab RF/BT 150-1000 vacuum filtration units. Launched for meeting numerous applications including mycoplasma removal, the product has been redesigned for offering higher proportions and faster filtration with larger physical stability.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global mycoplasma testing market include

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Lonza Group Ltd

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

PromoCell GmbH

T Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc.

Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc. ATCC (American Type Culture Collection)

Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Ltd.

InvivoGen

