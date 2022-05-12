Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on TE Connectivity 2021 Americas Distributor Award Win

Montreal, Canada, 2022-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won the 2021 Americas Broadline Distributor of the Year Award from TE Connectivity.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to the company’s industry-leading performance in 2021.

“We sincerely appreciate the collaborative relationship we have built with the TE team, and we are honored to be awarded Americas Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity,” said AnnaMaria Pietromonaco, Future Electronics’ Corporate Vice President, Supplier Development. “We look forward to continuing our growth together.”

Future Electronics delivered excellent performance in sales and customer growth, as well as other category-specific criteria throughout 2021. This is Future Electronics’ fourth major award from TE Connectivity in the past six years.

“We are honored to once again be acknowledged by TE Connectivity as their Americas Distributor of the Year,” said Jack Voelmle, Corporate Vice President, International Business Development at Future Electronics.

TE Connectivity recognizes its top performing distributors annually for excellence in strategic categories matched to TE’s business initiatives and growth priorities.

Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and the company remains the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###