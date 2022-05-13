CEEM Partners With LA County Fair to celebrate Black Heritage and 100-Year Anniversary

COOPERATIVE ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT MOVEMENT PARTNERS WITH LA COUNTY FAIR TO CELEBRATE BLACK HERITAGE & 100-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ — Cooperative Economic Empowerment Movement (CEEM) has partnered with the Los Angeles County Fair for its 3rd annual celebration of Black excellence May 13-15th. Embarking on the 100-year anniversary, Californians will experience a variety of fun, engaging, and interactive activations focused on heritage and the fair’s centennial origins throughout the month of May.



In light of this year’s theme “Back to Our Roots,” the second weekend is dedicated to the achievements of African American culture and thought leaders paving the way in education, business, entertainment, technology, and beyond. CEEM’s curated 3-day affair includes live entertainment with a surprise headliner slated for each night, panel discussions, kid zones, an art gallery, pop-up booths, a delicious lineup of food by black-owned businesses, a $5,000 entrepreneur pitch competition, and so much more for children and families to enjoy.



For the past six years, CEEM has been committed to helping African Americans create long-term generational wealth and investments in African American-owned ventures. A return after a 2-year pandemic hiatus, CEEM seeks to provide a positive extravaganza and gathering hub to promote, educate, and showcase Black culture.



“I’m super excited that we’re back for the third time at the LA County Fair! Especially since it’s our first time back post pandemic,” states CEEM CEO Kyle Webb. “Our goal to showcase black excellence at its finest and bring community together. There’s no better way to do this than CEEM at the LA County Fair.”



The 3-day weekend schedule includes:

Friday, May 13th – A celebration dedicated to the 2022 class of Black graduates across Southern California hosted by the Black Greek Festival.

Saturday, May 14th – Live entertainment, pop-up experiences, kid zone, pitch contest, live performances with Amber Riley as the headliner!

Sunday, May 15th – Gospel Sunday to include a special sermon, live music with French-Senegalese singer Diarra Sylla , and so much more!

Visit LACountyFair.com/CEEM, use the promo code CEEM2022 to get a discount on tickets or visit www.ceem.coop. Watch a recap of CEEM Weekend in 2019 HERE.

ABOUT CEEM: Cooperative Economic Empowerment Movement (CEEM) is a membership cooperative creating parity. Our mission is to create opportunities to (1) enhance power and (2) build wealth, thereby driving parity in everything. Parity, the expectation that everyone has the same opportunity for success, is CEEM’s Purpose.



CEEM enhances power through the collective influence of our membership community as a convenor – we work with partner organizations to bring together influential Black community leaders to catalyze dialogue and action.



CEEM builds wealth by developing businesses from the ground up that are equally and entirely owned by its members.



We are a place where members and supporters of the Black community can come together in support of each other. Parity will come when our community has built enough collective Power and Wealth to drive the change we want for us.