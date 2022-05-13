“Shoe Sales Will Grow At A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 4%” Demand Across North America Accounts For Almost 36% | Fact.MR Forecasts

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Footwear Market Size, Share Analysis by Product Type (Casual Shoes, Fashion Shoes, Work Shoes), by Material (Leather Shoes, Natural Rubber Shoes, Synthetic Rubber Shoes), by Price Range (Economy Shoes, Mid Shoes, Premium Shoes), by Distribution Channel (General Merchandise, Department Stores), and Region Forecast , 2021–2031A new forecast from Fact.MR estimates that footwear sales will grow nearly 1.5x between 2021 and 2031, reaching nearly US$640 billion in 2031, at a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR ) of 4 % . Demand across North America accounts for nearly 36% , fueled by the presence of well-known footwear brands such as Adidas, Under Armour, Skechers and ASICS Corporation in the region.

Prominent Key Players of Footwear Market Survey Report:

Nike Inc.

Adidas AG

PUMA SE

Sketchers USA Inc.

Under Armor Inc.

Wolverine Worldwide Inc.

Crocs Inc.

ASICS Corporation

Deichmann SE

The ALDO Group Inc. (indicative list)

Key segments covered

Product Type casual shoes Fashionable shoes work shoes Therapeutic Footwear sports shoes protective shoes Other shoes

material leather shoes Natural rubber shoes Synthetic rubber shoes EVA shoes PVC shoes PU shoes Textile shoes

price range Economy shoes Medium shoes premium shoes Super premium shoes

sales channel Online sale of shoes Shoe sales via Specialist s Sale of general merchandise shoes Shoe sales through department stores Sale of shoes through other distribution channels



The insights for each vendor consist of:

company profile

SWOT analysis

Main Market Information

market share

Sales, prices and gross margin

What insights does the footwear market report offer to the readers?

Fragmentation of footwear by product type, end use and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream feedstocks, downstream demand and the current market landscape.

Cooperations, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches of each footwear player.

Various government regulations on the consumption of shoes in detail.

Impact of modern technologies such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence and social media platforms on the global footwear industry.

The report provides the following footwear market insights and assessments, which are helpful to all participants involved in the footwear market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand for footwear

Latest industry analysis on the Footwear market with key analysis on market drivers, trends and influencing factors

Key trends analysis of footwear market and changing consumer preferences in key verticals.

Changed shoe demand and consumption of different products

Key trends underscoring key investor funding in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of the major Footwear players

Sales in the US footwear market are set to grow steadily due to growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

The forecast for footwear demand in Europe remains stable as many countries like the UK, France and Germany focus on fueling growth

Questionnaires Answered in the Footwear Market Report Include:

How has the footwear market grown?

What are the present and future prospects of the global Footwear based on region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the shoes?

Why is shoe consumption the highest in the region?

In what year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

