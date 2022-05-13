Clinical digital applications to safeguard the Somatostatin (SSA) Analogs Market

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, 10-15 inpidual per million populations is affected by Cushing’s syndrome every year, with high prevalence in adults (20-50 years) and especially in females. The global prevalence of acromegaly is one in 4,600 per million globally, with every new 116.9 new cases per million reported, stated by NCBI.

Ipsen CARES has developed specialised somatostatin (SSA) analogs, lanreotide on the temporary basis for homebound patients and Novartis is providing long-acting octreotide with their mobile administration program (MAP) having some modified drug receiving criteria.

Somatostatin (SSA) Analogs Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of acromegaly, neuroendocrine tumors, Cushing syndrome and other related diseases is expected to accelerate the growth of this global somatostatin (SSA) analogs market. Along with the support of advancing R&D, surging of novel somatostatin (SSA) analogs launches including Signifor (Pasireotide) by Novartis AG for Cushing’s syndrome and acromegaly.

Government health organizations such as National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) with their supportive policies, schemes and subsidized somatostatin (SSA) analogs are serving patients with rare disorders.

However, the global somatostatin (SSA) analogs market is constrained by the high expenditure of treatment, stringent reimbursement policies and necessity of huge investments for Somatostatin (SSA) analogs drug development.

Somatostatin (SSA) Analogs Market: Segmentation

By Types Octreotide

Lanreotide

Pasireotide By Applications Acromegaly

Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs)

Others

Somatostatin (SSA) Analogs Market: Key Players

The key payers of global somatostatin (SSA) analogs market include Novartis, Pfizer, Sun Pharmaceutical, Chiasma, Ipsen, Midatech Pharma, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Peptron, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Camurus.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

