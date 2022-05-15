Worldwide Demand For Isopropanol Market Valuation Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR 2.5% During 2022 to 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

The Global Isopropanol market valuation is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 2.5% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. As per the latest study by Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global isopropanol consumption set to reach over 3,747 kilo tons by 2032 end which amounts to around 1% share of the global organic chemical consumption.

Prominent Key players of the Isopropanol market survey report:

Dow Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Shell Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc

Tokuyama Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Perrigo Company plc

Sasol Limited

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Isopropanol Market Key Segments

By Grade Type Technical Grade Direct Solvent Grade Chemical Derivatives Grade Pharmaceutical Grade Cosmetic Grade Electronic Grade

By Manufacturing Process Indirect Hydration of Propylene Direct Hydration of Propylene Catalytic Hydrogenation of Acetone

By Application Pharmaceuticals Homecare Cosmetic & Personal Care Chemical Intermediates Electronics Others

By Primary Function Dissolving Agent Cleaning & Drying Agent Disinfectant Anti – freezing Agent Synthetic Flavoring Adjuvant Antiseptics Anti-adhesives Others



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Isopropanol Market report provide to the readers?

Isopropanol fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Isopropanol player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Isopropanol in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Isopropanol.

The report covers following Isopropanol Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Isopropanol market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Isopropanol

Latest industry Analysis on Isopropanol Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Isopropanol Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Isopropanol demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Isopropanol major players

Isopropanol Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Isopropanol demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Isopropanol Market report include:

How the market for Isopropanol has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Isopropanol on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Isopropanol?

Why the consumption of Isopropanol highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

