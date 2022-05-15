Worldwide Demand For Isopropanol Market Valuation Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR 2.5% During 2022 to 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Posted on 2022-05-15 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-May-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Isopropanol Market Share Analysis, By Grade Type (Technical Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Cosmetic Grade), By Manufacturing Process (Indirect, Direct Hydration of Propylene, Catalytic Hydrogenation of Acetone), By Primary Function, By Application – Regional Forecast 2022-2032

The Global Isopropanol market valuation is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 2.5% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. As per the latest study by Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global isopropanol consumption set to reach over 3,747 kilo tons by 2032 end which amounts to around 1% share of the global organic chemical consumption.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=836

Prominent Key players of the Isopropanol market survey report:

  • Dow Chemical Company
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Shell Chemicals
  • Mitsui Chemicals, Inc
  • Tokuyama Corporation
  • LG Chem Ltd.
  • Perrigo Company plc
  • Sasol Limited
  • LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Isopropanol Market Key Segments

  • By Grade Type

    • Technical Grade
      • Direct Solvent Grade
      • Chemical Derivatives  Grade
    • Pharmaceutical Grade
    • Cosmetic Grade
    • Electronic Grade

  • By Manufacturing Process

    • Indirect Hydration of Propylene
    • Direct Hydration of Propylene
    • Catalytic Hydrogenation of Acetone

  • By Application

    • Pharmaceuticals
    • Homecare
    • Cosmetic & Personal Care
    • Chemical Intermediates
    • Electronics
    • Others

  • By Primary Function

    • Dissolving Agent
    • Cleaning & Drying Agent
    • Disinfectant
    • Anti – freezing Agent
    • Synthetic Flavoring Adjuvant
    • Antiseptics
    • Anti-adhesives
    • Others

Need more information on our reporting methodology? Click here:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=836

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Isopropanol Market report provide to the readers?

  • Isopropanol fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Isopropanol player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Isopropanol in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Isopropanol.

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/836

The report covers following Isopropanol Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Isopropanol market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Isopropanol
  • Latest industry Analysis on Isopropanol Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Isopropanol Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Isopropanol demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Isopropanol major players
  • Isopropanol Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Isopropanol demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Isopropanol Market report include:

  • How the market for Isopropanol has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Isopropanol on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Isopropanol?
  • Why the consumption of Isopropanol highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

For More Insights of Fact.MR Trending Report:-

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/04/19/2424716/0/en/50-of-Brushless-DC-Motors-Revenue-to-be-yielded-by-Electricity-Generation-Applications-Fact-MR-Forecasts.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,
Seoul,100-768
South Korea
Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution