Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market To Record Heightened Growth Opportunities During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

Medical imaging phantoms are devices that are mainly used in the evaluation and analysis of medical imaging devices such as MRI scanners, CT scanners, etc. Medical imaging phantoms provide better and more consistent results than other objects such as live samples or cadavers.

The global medical imaging phantoms market size is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of nearly 4% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Increasing prevalence of diseases across the globe is generating huge demand for advanced healthcare system. As a result, more and more technologically advanced medical devices are being employed to aid medical Practitioners and professionals in medical setups. Sales of Medical Imaging Phantoms devices are soaring rapidly.

Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the medical imaging phantoms market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, end-user, and key regions.

Type

X-ray/Fluoroscopy Phantoms

CT Phantoms

Ultrasound Phantoms

Nuclear Imaging Phantoms

MRI Phantoms

End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospitals

Diagnostic and Reference Laboratories

Medical Device Companies

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.

Key Takeaways from Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Study

The dominant product in the medical imaging phantoms market is X-ray/fluoroscopy phantoms, accounting for 30% of the total market.

Hospitals are the key end users of medical imaging phantoms, accounting for around 40% of the market share.

The market in Asia is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 3.6%, based on exponential increase in the population in the region.

North America is the leading region holding 30% of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its supremacy over the long-term forecast period.

Technological Innovation in Medical Devices Revolutionizing the Healthcare System

The medical device industry is a heterogeneous, innovative and dynamic sector. From telemedicine to artificial intelligence, robotic surgery and 3D printing, technology is revolutionizing the healthcare industry.

Medical Imaging Phantoms manufacturing companies and healthcare service providers have started offering personalized patient care and access to complete end-to-end medical device products and services. They are focusing on developing and enhancing product prototyping and minimizing operation cost.

With the onset of COVID-19 pandemic the sales of Medical Imaging Phantoms witnessed a huge upsurge and the trend is likely to continue in the future.

