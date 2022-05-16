Sales Scenario Of Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market To Remain Incremental Through 2031 : Fact.MR

Microdermabrasion is a cosmetic technique used to remove dead skin cells from a human via a handheld device. Microdermabrasion is known to reduce signs of aging, make the skin appear cleaner, exfoliate the skin, etc. The global microdermabrasion devices market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 4% during a forecast period of 2020-2030.

Rise in the number of cases of skin conditions and increasing awareness about such esthetic procedures are some noteworthy factors that are key to augment the growth of the global microdermabrasion devices market. Demand for microdermabrasion devices is also significantly impacted by globalization and social media

This factor has introduced more competition in the market, which has paved the way for further technological advancements in microdermabrasion devices. This will be a key driver for market growth across the globe over the coming years. Investments in research & development by key players such as Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., etc., are also expected to surge the growth of the global microdermabrasion devices market over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Microdermabrasion Devices Market Study

The diamond microdermabrasion technology holds a majority share of 70% in the microdermabrasion devices market.

The anti-aging segment of the microdermabrasion devices market is the dominant segment, holding 30% share.

Demand for home use self-care microdermabrasion devices is predicted to be a key driver of the market.

The hospitals segment is a key end user segment, having a share of 60% of the total market.

Leading players of the market such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Altair Instruments, Johnson & Johnson, etc., account for 40% of the total market share.

“Technological advancements in home-use microdermabrasion devices will prove to be an important driver of the market in the future,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Microdermabrasion Devices Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the microdermabrasion devices market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, technology, application, end user, and key regions.

Type

Capital Equipment

Accessories

Technology

Crystal Microdermabrasion

Diamond Microdermabrasion

Others

Application

Acne & Scars

Photo Damage

Anti-aging

Hyperpigmentation

Stretch Marks

End User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

